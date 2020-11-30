After winning region quarterfinal titles last week, Guyer and Denton will play in their respective region semifinals on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats will play Haslet Eaton at 6 p.m. in the Class 6A Region I semifinal at Coppell High School.
The Lady Broncos will play Canyon Randall in the Class 5A Region I semifinal at 5 p.m. at Denton High School.
Guyer is coming off a thrilling five-set win over Plano West over the weekend. Kyndal Stowers buried a team-high 20 kills in the win. Jordyn Williams added 14 kills, five blocks and six aces, while Brooke Slusser made 21 digs and dished out 24 assists.
Denton, meanwhile, swept Wichita Falls Rider on Saturday behind 14 kills from all-state hitter Taylor Thomas. Leah Stolfus added 11 kills, while Abby Folsom made 38 assists.
The winner of Denton and Randall will advance to the region final later this week against the winner of Grapevine and Amarillo.
The winner of Guyer and Eaton will play the winner of Trophy Club Nelson and Flower Mound in the region final.