Guyer volleyball players huddle together after winning a point against Arlington Martin during a Nov. 24 game at Arlington ISD’s Arts & Athletics Complex. Guyer is the No. 8-ranked team in the TGCA Class 6A preseason poll.
Two of the Denton-area’s top volleyball teams from 2020 are early favorites to be among the state’s elite again this fall.
The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its preseason poll on Monday, and Guyer and Argyle were each ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classifications.
Guyer is the No. 8-ranked team in the TGCA’s 6A preseason poll. The Lady Wildcats are coming off a 14-6 campaign last season, advancing to the region semifinal for the second consecutive year.
Guyer lost two key contributors in Brooke Slusser and Jordyn Williams, who are now at Alabama and Kentucky, but return Baylor commit Kyndal Stowers. The Lady Wildcats will also have a new coach in Leslie Jackson, who takes over after Heather Van Noy left the program after four years at the helm.
Meanwhile at Argyle, the Lady Eagles are the No. 10-ranked team in the TGCA’s 4A preseason poll.
Argyle posted a 22-9 record last year, advancing to the region quarterfinal before falling to eventual 4A champion Decatur.
The Lady Eagles return a number of key contributors in seniors Jessie Moore and Jada Price, as well as junior Allison Hesselgesser and sophomore Shaye Feely.
Like Guyer, Argyle will also be under the direction of a new head coach this season. Argyle hired Taryn Hill in March as just the school’s third volleyball coach since 1999.
REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.