Guyer's Jalen Wilson
Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson has been among the top college basketball players in the country during his time at Kansas and is among several former area standouts making waves in college basketball's major conference ranks.

 DRC file photo

College basketball season is well into conference play as teams continue building their cases to be part of March Madness on the men's and women's sides.

Several Denton-area high school products are making waves in the major conference college basketball ranks this season. From stars stuffing the stat sheet among the nation's best to others carving out key roles, six former area players have seen playing time for teams in the nation's five most prominent conferences.

Argyle's Rhyle McKinney
Argyle alumnus Rhyle McKinney has carved out a key role at Texas Tech as one of top former area standouts now in the major conference college ranks.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

