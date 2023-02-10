College basketball season is well into conference play as teams continue building their cases to be part of March Madness on the men's and women's sides.
Several Denton-area high school products are making waves in the major conference college basketball ranks this season. From stars stuffing the stat sheet among the nation's best to others carving out key roles, six former area players have seen playing time for teams in the nation's five most prominent conferences.
Here's where all six stand this season along with a look back on their standout high school careers.
Men's basketball
Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas (Guyer)
Wilson has had perhaps the most successful college basketball career of any area product, most notably helping spearhead Kansas' run to its 2022 national championship. The longtime Jayhawk has upped his production to an even higher level this season in averaging 20.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
A 2019 Guyer graduate, Wilson posted 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a senior at Guyer, building on a junior season during which he racked up 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Wilson helped the Wildcats post a combined 70-7 record his junior and senior seasons, including two regional championship appearances.
De'Vion Harmon, G, Texas Tech (Guyer)
Having played at Oklahoma and Oregon previously, the 2019 Guyer alumnus transferred to Texas Tech ahead of this season and has quickly carved out a role as one of the team's top players. Harmon is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
During his time at Guyer, Harmon was named the District 5-6A Co-Most Valuable Player three straight years from 2017-19. He was ranked as a top-five point guard in his class coming out of high school and averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as a senior with the Wildcats.
JaKobe Coles, F, TCU (Guyer)
Coles has carved out a consistent role in the TCU rotation during his second season with the Horned Frogs. He is averaging 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per games as an important bench contributor for a nationally ranked squad, including four straight games scoring in double figures.
The 2020 graduate helped lead Guyer to a 27-5 record his senior season, earning third-team all-state honors after averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Coles originally attended Butler out of high school before a meniscus injury abruptly ended his true freshman season.
Women's basketball
Rhyle McKinney, G, Texas Tech (Argyle)
A key part of the Lady Raiders' rotation, the 2020 Argyle graduate has carved out an important role for herself in Lubbock. McKinney is averaging 8.6 points per game for Texas Tech, knocking down 3-point shots at a team-high 43.8% clip in 24 minutes per game, many of her appearances coming as a starter.
The sophomore also played a pivotal part in Argyle's run of state championships during her time with the Lady Eagles. The team won three straight state titles during her first three seasons, making a state title game appearance in 2020 as well. McKinney averaged 23.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game her junior year en route to the state crown.
Alisa Williams, F, LSU (Braswell)
The freshman joined one of the top programs in all of college basketball after playing an integral part in Braswell's deepest playoff run in program history last season. Williams has seen limited action this season for No. 3-ranked LSU (23-0), though she did post 10 points and seven rebounds in a game against Western Carolina.
The Braswell product was the Denton Record-Chronicle's 2021-22 All-Area Most Valuable Player after racking up 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game on her way to garnering all-state honors. Williams' efforts helped Braswell post a 35-3 record, win the District 5-6A title and reach the regional final round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Evie Goetz, F, TCU (Guyer)
Goetz, a 2021 Guyer graduate, sat out her first year at TCU before seeing some playing time this season. She has appeared in 13 games, including three starts, posting a season-high eight points and three rebounds in a game against North Carolina.
After spending her first two years of high school at Flower Mound Marcus, Goetz made an instant impact as a junior at Guyer in averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game for a 31-6 team. She then wrapped up her high school career posting 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the 2020-21 season.
