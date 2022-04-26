There are plenty of eye-catching features at the Guyer softball team’s home field, perhaps none more important to coach Keith Medford and his players than the 13 banners on the outfield wall.
Each commemorates a championship the tradition-laden program has won since 2007.
“We talk about winning district and trying to make a deep run in the playoffs,” Medford said. “The girls know that is what the expectation and goal is.”
The Wildcats (17-5-2) will begin what they hope is another banner-worthy playoff run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they take on Lewisville in a Region I-6A bi-district playoff game at The Colony.
Guyer will look to make that run without Gracie Willis.
Willis, one of the Wildcats’ top pitchers, tore the meniscus in her right knee late in the season and will miss the playoffs.
Freshman Mackie Ambriz is expected to start for Guyer, which will lean on a rotation that will also include Tehya Pitts and Jenna Osborne.
“We can put another banner out there without Gracie,” Guyer first baseman Lilly Galaviz said. “We have so much energy and trust each other. This is a good group that can go far.”
The Denton area is loaded with teams that fall into that category as the playoffs begin for seven area teams this week.
Argyle (21-7-2) will face Fort Worth Eastern Hills in a one-game playoff at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles are ranked No. 7 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s Class 4A poll and are another team poised for a deep playoff run.
Ryan (14-11-2) will face Aledo in a in a three-game series beginning on Thursday. Aubrey, Sanger, Pilot Point and Krum will also play in the bi-district round this week.
Guyer feels good about its chances in the playoffs largely because of the chemistry the team has developed over the years.
“This group has done everything we have asked of them and played as well as a team as any team we have had,” Medford said. “And we have had some great teams. It’s fun to coach a team that plays for each other.
“They know that they are going to need each other if we are going to do what we want to do.”
Guyer has put up some impressive offensive performances throughout the season. The Wildcats scored 16 runs in back-to-back games against Braswell and Allen earlier this month.
“We have put together some runs for our pitchers,” Medford said. “That helps, but those things slow down when you get to the playoffs and start facing good pitchers.”
The Wildcats defense could be just as important as their performance at the plate with one of their top pitchers out for the season. Guyer believes it is in good shape in that regard.
“Our strength has been our defense,” Medford said. “We take a lot of pride in that. It helps our pitchers to know they have a strong defense behind them.”
That solid defense has helped Ambriz and the rest of Guyer’s pitchers respond when the Wildcats called on them to help replace Willis.
“We are confident in our pitchers,” Galaviz said. “It’s tough being young in 6A, but they are doing amazing. They trust us, and we trust them.”
The chemistry the Wildcats have developed is a big reason Guyer enters the postseason confident that it can lead to another banner being added to the outfield wall of their home field.
“We have such a long offseason and spend so much time together,” Medford said. “We don’t have a lot of kids who play other sports. They see the banners on the fence every day. They don’t want to be the group that doesn’t get a banner. There is a lot of tradition here.”
