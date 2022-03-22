soccer
Buy Now

Guyer’s Sisley Stephens (22) and the Wildcats begin their playoff journey this week.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

UIL playoff soccer begins in earnest this week with three Denton-area girls teams in the bi-district round.

The chase for golden balls begins Thursday.

Here’s a look at the upcoming matchups.

Guyer (13-5-2) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (20-1-3)

The Wildcats have a lofty task at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium.

Guyer, which placed fourth in District 5-6A, is matched up with the state’s second-ranked team in Marcus, which wrapped up a District 6-6A title last week.

Marcus, regional finalists a year ago, has scored 20 goals in its last four outings and features Oklahoma commit Chloe Adams.

With a defense led by Auburn commit Hayden Colson, Guyer hopes to contain Marcus.

“This game will be a test for our defense and goalkeepers to contain their offense,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said.

Trinity Cox (15 goals) and Arkansas Little-Rock commit Sisley Stephens (12 goals) lead Guyer’s offense.

Lake Dallas (14-7-2) vs. Wichita Falls (10-7-2)

Lake Dallas, which took fourth in District 5-6A, takes on District 5-5A champion Wichita Falls at 8 p.m. Thursday in Mineral Wells.

The Falcons are led by Chelsea Vilca, who has 17 goals this season.

Argyle (20-1-1) vs. Bridgeport (4-13-3)

District 7-4A champion and third-ranked Argyle begins its final postseason at the 4A level before making the jump to Class 5A.

Bridgeport, which hosts the high-powered Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, placed fourth in District 5-4A.

The Sissies will attempt to stop Seton Hall pledge Emma Sheehan, who leads Argyle with 22 goals and 16 assists.

Argyle and goalie Anna Potter (15 shutouts) have yielded just one goal in their last 10 matches.

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!