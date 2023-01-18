Several area girls basketball teams entered the second half of their district slates Tuesday night as the stakes continue to rise in their seasons.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Tuesday's girls hoops results below.
Braswell 79, McKinney Boyd 22
The Lady Bengals continued their strong start to district play and maintained a one-game lead over Allen in the District 5-6A standings with a comfortable win over McKinney Boyd.
No. 9 Braswell (22-4, 7-1 in district) got a balanced scoring effort led by Oklahoma State commit Kennedy Evans, who finished with 21 points. Yves Cox added 14 points as Torie Sevier chipped in 12. Mari Dangerfield rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points while Makayla Vation posted nine.
Prosper 37, Guyer 26
The Lady Wildcats' tough stretch in district play continued as they dropped a low-scoring affair to Prosper for their fourth loss in the last five games.
Guyer (11-10, 4-4) was led by 11 points from Raina Akbar. Amaya Langford added seven points while Mariah Watson had five.
Ryan 46, Birdville 29
The Lady Raiders stayed on a roll in district play with a 17-point victory over Birdville to open their second round of district contests.
No. 23 Ryan (21-5, 7-1) was led by 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals from Janiah Allen-Taylor. Aspen Hicks added 14 points as Kaylin Jackson chipped in 10 along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Richland 44, Denton High 43
The Lady Broncos lost a competitive double-overtime thriller to Richland.
Maggie Wainscott led all scorers with 18 points on the night to pace Denton's (13-14, 2-6) efforts. Seimone Griffin and Marissa Brock chipped in eight points apiece while Matayia Rayson had four.
Argyle 57, Lake Dallas 36
The Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in district play after knocking off the Lady Falcons in a clash of area foes to remain atop the District 7-5A standings.
Madi Lumsden's 16-point effort led No. 6 Argyle (24-3, 8-0) while Samantha Bacon added 15 points herself. Gabby Campbell chipped in seven as Ashlin Crabtree, Savannah Bennett and Katelyn Jones had five apiece.
Lake Dallas (12-14, 4-4) was led by 10 points from Dylan Koele. Diamond Wilson and Altyn Bartley added eight points apiece while Camryn Richardson had seven and Presley Scott chipped in the remaining three.
Aubrey 42, Celina 39
The Lady Chaps notched their first win of district play in a narrow victory over Celina.
Aubrey (11-15, 1-3) was led by Abby Hammett's 19-point showing. Kynadi Hall added nine points while Meagan Szostek chipped in six to help fuel the victory.
Krum 53, Decatur 51
The Lady Cats earned a narrow victory over Decatur in a pivotal district clash that helped them maintain a tie for first place in District 8-4A with Bridgeport.
Krum (18-10, 4-0) rallied from a five-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter with a 16-9 triumph in the final frame to pull off the victory. Baylee Button led the scoring effort with 15 points. Arianna Criss and Karlee Hastings added 10 points apiece while Gracie Hunter posted nine.
Sanger 86, Gainesville 9
The Lady Indians rolled to their latest comfortable district victory in utterly dominating Gainesville.
No. 12 Sanger (21-5, 3-0) got its scoring from a variety of sources, led by Lexi Martin's 19 points. Carly Schmucker added 12 points as Blair Lewis and Lauren Danz had 11 apiece. Lily Wilson rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points while Taylor Galbreath had nine and Presley Bumpus chipped in seven.
Valley View 56, Pilot Point 28
The Lady Cats' rough patch in district play continued as Pilot Point (1-26, 0-8) dropped its latest 10-3A matchup.
Paradise 48, Ponder 29
Learn more about the Lady Lions' tough loss to Paradise in the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game, featuring photos, additional information and quotes.
Liberty Christian 48, Fort Worth All Saints 33
The Lady Warriors continued their unbeaten start to district play with a 15-point win over No. 8 FW All Saints.
No. 1 Liberty Christian (21-5, 3-0) was led by 13 points from Lauren Ullrich and 12 by Jazzy Powell. Emma Kay Martin and Liz Egger chipped in nine points each to round out a balanced scoring effort.
