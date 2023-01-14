Several area girls basketball teams reached the midway points of their district slates Friday, with some picking up key victories.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all of the night's action below.
Braswell 52, Rock Hill 27
The No. 9-ranked Lady Bengals wrapped up their first round of district play in sole possession of the 5-6A lead after knocking off Prosper Rock Hill and Allen falling to Little Elm.
Braswell (21-5, 6-1 in district) was led by a monster night from post Torie Sevier, who finished with 27 points. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee was joined by Makayla Vation's nine-point effort along with six from Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans.
Guyer 54, McKinney Boyd 28
The Lady Wildcats returned to above .500 in district play with an important win for their playoff hopes. They built up a 22-10 lead by halftime and finished the job with an impressive 18-6 edge in the fourth quarter to win it.
Raina Akbar led all scorers with 14 points to spearhead Guyer's (11-9, 4-3) offensive effort. Kaylie Morgan and Mariah Watson added 12 points apiece while Amaya Langford posted 10.
Ryan 45, Colleyville Heritage 41
The Lady Raiders finished their first round of district play with just one loss after taking a pivotal victory over Colleyville Heritage in a competitive affair. The win put them one game ahead of Colleyville Heritage for second place in District 7-5A, and kept them just one game behind district-leading Argyle.
Ryan's (20-5, 6-1) effort was led by 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals from star forward Janiah Allen-Taylor. Kaylin Jackson added 14 points, three offensive rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Aspen Hicks contributed 13 points and five boards.
Argyle 37, Denton High 14
A low-scoring affair saw the No. 6-ranked Lady Eagles knock off the Lady Broncos in a battle of Denton-area foes. Denton High led the contest 8-7 after a quarter before Argyle pulled back ahead for good in the second period.
Leading Argyle's (23-3, 7-0) scoring effort was Gabby Campbell with 12 points. Ashlin Crabtree added six points while Kennedy Hafer had five.
Denton High's (13-13, 2-5) leading scorer was Seimone Griffin, who finished with six points. Matayia Rayson and Maggie Wainscott chipped in three points apiece while Lenna Tran had two.
Van Alstyne 43, Aubrey 25
The Lady Chaparrals remained without a win in district play after an 18-point loss to Van Alstyne. They trailed 11-4 after a quarter and 26-12 at halftime, struggling to build much momentum for a rally.
Kynadi Hall led Aubrey's (10-15, 0-3) scoring effort with eight points. Abby Hammett chipped in five points while Keeli Fuller had four.
Krum 79, Springtown 41
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for photos, additional information and quotes from coach Lana Degelia.
Sanger 70, Wichita Falls Hirschi 16
The Lady Indians blew past Wichita Falls Hirschi to remain unbeaten in district play.
Lexi Martin led No. 12 Sanger's (20-5, 2-0) scoring effort with 19 points while Carly Schmucker came in right behind her with 17. Blair Lewis rounded out the trio of double-digit scorers with 11 points. Taylor Galbreath contributed eight.
Boyd 52, Pilot Point 32
The Lady Cats suffered the latest loss in a tough season Friday when they fell by 20 to Boyd. Pilot Point (1-25, 0-7) is still looking for its first win of district play with Friday's result the closest final margin it has seen versus district foes.
Ponder 47, S&S Consolidated 37
The Lady Lions picked up a key win for their district title hopes Friday in knocking off S&S Consolidated. They sit in second place currently behind unbeaten Paradise (18-8, 7-0).
Ponder (10-16, 6-1) was led by 13 points from Presley Calhoun. Kennedy Simon added 12 points while Skye Gill had 11.
Liberty Christian 56, Midland Christian 19
The No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors (26-6, 2-0) remained unbeaten in district play with a comfortable victory over Midland Christian.
