Last pushes for playoff positioning are in full swing across the state with Denton-area basketball teams no exception.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area girls squads fared in that regard during Friday night's games.
Braswell 61, Guyer 31
The Lady Bengals notched a blowout win over the Lady Wildcats to complete a sweep of the Denton ISD rivals' season series.
No. 15 Braswell (24-6, 9-2 in district) was led by 20 points from Yves Cox, while Oklahoma State pledge Kennedy Evans poured in 17 as the game's top two scorers. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee Torie Sevier added nine points as Journey Taylor chipped in six.
Raina Akbar led Guyer's (12-12, 5-6) scoring effort with 11 points in the contest. Mariah Watson contributed nine points, while Amaya Langford had five and Kaylie Morgan scored four.
A 2-0 week helped the Lady Bengals maintain a tie with Little Elm (24-5, 9-2) for first place in District 5-6A with three regular season contests remaining. The teams are set to square off at 6 p.m. Friday in Little Elm in a game that could go a long way toward deciding the district champion.
For the Lady Wildcats, a 1-1 week left them two games behind fourth-place McKinney (18-9, 7-4) as the lone team still with a shot to challenge for 5-6A's final playoff spot. Guyer could make a big step toward that goal with two wins next week, when it travels to face Allen (24-7, 8-3) before hosting the Lady Lions.
Ryan 36, Denton High 31
The Lady Raiders ground out their latest district win in completing a season sweep of the Lady Broncos with a narrow victory.
No. 21 Ryan (24-5, 10-1) was led as usual by star Janiah Allen-Taylor, who posted 13 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Aspen Hicks added nine points and nine rebounds while A'Rosha Reed chipped in eight points and five steals. Kaylin Jackson posted five points, six rebounds and three assists.
Kennady Alexander's nine-point effort led the way for Denton High (14-16, 3-8), while Maggie Wainscott and Marissa Brock added eight points apiece to round out a balanced scoring effort.
With the week's results complete, the Lady Raiders remain one game back of No. 4 Argyle (27-3, 11-0) for the District 7-5A lead, two games ahead of third-place Colleyville Heritage (13-14, 8-3). Ryan travels to face the Lady Eagles Tuesday in a crucial game for the district title race.
For the Lady Broncos, a 1-1 week keeps them three games back of area foe Lake Dallas (16-15, 6-5) for the district's fourth and final playoff spot. Denton High plays the Lady Falcons next Friday likely needing to win that game and its other two remaining contests to have any shot at the postseason.
Argyle 61, Birdville 16
The Lady Eagles continued their romp through district play with a comfortable victory over Birdville. They finished off the victory with 26 fourth-quarter points and knocked down 13 3-pointers in the process.
No. 4-ranked Argyle (27-3, 11-0) was led by 15 points from Madi Lumsden. Ashlin Crabtree came in right on her heels with 14 points as the pair knocked down four threes apiece. Savannah Bennett added seven points as Reese Crabtree, Samantha Bacon, Gabby Campbell and Kennedy Hafer had six apiece.
Another unbeaten week left the Lady Eagles well-positioned for the district title, though Ryan still presents a significant threat down the stretch just one game back and the teams set to play Tuesday. Colleyville Heritage (13-14, 8-3) might have a role to play still as well, though Argyle completed a season sweep of it earlier this week.
Lake Dallas 37, Grapevine 28
The Lady Falcons returned to above .500 in district play with a nine-point win over Grapevine. They led 16-5 after a quarter and held onto the edge from there.
Camryn Richardson led all scorers with 12 points for Lake Dallas (16-15, 6-5). Altyn Bartley came in right behind her with 11 points as Dylan Koele posted seven.
The Lady Falcons are well-positioned to earn a playoff spot in 7-5A in their current fourth-place standing with some shuffling perhaps possible.
Aubrey 50, Anna 47
The Lady Chaps notched their second district win of the campaign in a narrow victory over Anna. They led by eight points heading into the fourth quarter and held on down the stretch for a crucial win.
Abby Hammett led Aubrey's (12-17, 2-5) scoring effort with 12 points in the contest, while Addy Cagle chipped in 10 as the team's two double-figure scorers. Brooklyn Weier had eight points as Kynadi Hall and Abby Buxton notched five each.
The Lady Chaps moved into a three-way tie for fourth place in District 11-4A with Carrollton Ranchview (11-17, 2-5) and Celina (7-16, 2-5). They won a close game over Celina the first time around while falling by two points to Ranchview, setting up a pair of key rematches down the stretch.
Krum 62, Lake Worth 7
The Lady Cats rolled to a dominant win over Lake Worth as they remained unbeaten in district play. They led 20-2 after a quarter and 40-6 by halftime before coasting to victory.
Krum (21-10, 7-0) was led by 14 points from Karlee Hastings alongside Baylee Button's 13-point effort. Arianna Criss chipped in eight as Erykah Thompson and Kyra Anders posted six apiece.
The Lady Cats maintained their lead atop District 8-4A with another unbeaten week in district play. They hold a one-game lead over Bridgeport (20-12, 6-1) with their regular season finale clash looming as a pivotal turning point in the district race.
Ponder 62, Valley View 23
The Lady Lions continued their strong push through district play with a comfortable win over Valley View.
Presley Calhoun led the Ponder (13-17, 9-2) scoring effort with 22 points on the night. Mallory Hancock poured in 19 points to help share the load as the Lady Lions notched an important district win.
The win kept Ponder well-positioned for a high finish in District 10-3A, one game behind Paradise (21-9, 10-1) for the district lead and tied with Whitesboro (22-9, 9-2) for second. A key matchup between the Lady Lions and Whitesboro next Friday will be pivotal in shaping the district finish, Ponder having won the first meeting 52-50.
Liberty Christian 75, Fort Worth Southwest Christian 17
The Lady Warriors rolled to their latest blowout win in district play in knocking off Southwest Christian by 58 points. They won the second quarter 25-0 en route to victory.
No. 1-ranked Liberty Christian (28-6, 5-0) was led by a 25-point night from Emma Kay Martin. Lauren Ullrich exploded for 21 points himself as Austen Goodgion had 10 and Liz Egger added eight.
The Lady Warriors remain atop TAPPS District 1-5A as the lone unbeaten team in the district.
