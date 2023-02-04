After many of Tuesday night's games were postponed due to weather concerns, several area basketball teams played make-up games Saturday with some earning key wins.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Saturday's girls hoops results below.
Braswell 53, Prosper 27
The Lady Bengals got back on track after Friday's tough loss to state-ranked Little Elm with a comfortable win over Prosper.
Braswell (25-7, 10-3 in district) had a balanced scoring effort on the day led by 12 points from post Torie Sevier. Makayla Vation came in right behind her with 11 points as DaNae Crosby posted eight and Kennedy Evans had seven.
The Lady Bengals remained tied with Allen (26-7, 10-3) for second place in District 5-6A with the victory, one game behind first place Little Elm (26-5, 11-2). Braswell wraps up district play Tuesday versus Prosper Rock Hill (14-16, 3-10).
Allen 54, Guyer 22
The Lady Wildcats' rough patch to wrap up district play continued with a blowout loss to Allen, a day after seeing their playoff chances end with a nine-point loss to McKinney.
Guyer (12-14, 5-8) was led by nine points from Raina Akbar. Brae'a Dozier added six points, while Kaylie Morgan scored four and Mariah Watson had three.
The Lady Wildcats wrap up district play Tuesday versus McKinney Boyd.
Argyle 75, Ryan 34
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and photos along with quotes from Argyle coach Chance Westmoreland.
Grapevine 37, Denton High 30
The Lady Broncos suffered a tough loss to Grapevine on Saturday. They trailed by just one point after the first three quarters, with a 13-7 Grapevine edge in the final frame making the difference.
Marissa Brock led Denton High's (14-18, 3-10) scoring effort in the loss with eight points. Maggie Wainscott added seven points, Shaniyah Nash had six, Seimone Griffin chipped in five and Kennady Alexander posted four.
The Lady Broncos are out of the playoff race and conclude their season Tuesday at Argyle.
Colleyville Heritage 69, Lake Dallas 62
The Lady Falcons suffered a narrow loss to Colleyville Heritage.
Altyn Bartley poured in a game-high 27 points in the loss to lead Lake Dallas (17-16, 7-6). Camryn Richardson had 12 points, while Dylan Koele posted 10 and Presley Scott notched eight.
The Lady Falcons have already secured a playoff spot and wrap up the regular season Tuesday against Birdville.
Van Alstyne 44, Aubrey 36
The Lady Chaps suffered a tough loss to Van Alstyne on Saturday. They won the fourth quarter 17-8 but could not quite complete the comeback.
Aubrey (12-18, 2-6) was led by Kynadi Hall's 12-point effort. Meagan Szostek and Abby Buxton added six points each as Brooklyn Weier and Addy Cagle posted five points apiece.
The Lady Chaps continue district play Monday against Celina before wrapping up the regular season Tuesday versus Carrollton Ranchview. A playoff spot is still within reach for Aubrey, which is tied with Ranchview and Celina for fourth place.
Krum 73, Springtown 28
The Lady Cats notched their latest blowout victory Saturday night to remain unbeaten in district play and well-positioned to win the district title.
Krum (23-10, 9-0) was led by Gracie Hunter's 21-point explosion. Baylee Button came in with 15 points as well, while Kyra Anders added 10. Karlee Hastings contributed nine points and Avery Belcher had eight.
The Lady Cats wrap up district play Tuesday against Bridgeport (22-12, 8-1), needing a win to clinch the outright District 8-4A championship.
Sanger 81, Wichita Falls Hirschi 4
The Lady Indians continued their run of blowout district victories in beating WF Hirschi by 77 points. They did not allow a single point in the third or fourth quarters.
Lexi Martin led the Sanger (25-5, 7-0) scoring effort with 17 points. Carly Schmucker added 12 points, Lauren Danz had nine and the trio of Blair Lewis, Elaine Pomeroy and Samantha Hydock posted eight points apiece.
The Lady Indians wrap up district play Tuesday against Burkburnett and are currently in the driver's seat for the District 7-4A title.
Paradise 88, Pilot Point 16
The Lady Cats remained without a win in district play as they took a blowout loss to District 10-3A leader Paradise.
Pilot Point finishes its season Tuesday versus Boyd.
