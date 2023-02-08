District play is officially over for girls basketball teams across the state after Tuesday night's games, setting the stage for the playoffs to start next week.
Bi-district round playoff matchups will be played next Monday and Tuesday with several Denton-area teams set to participate. Others saw their seasons come to a close Tuesday night after coming up short of their playoff ambitions.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area squads fared Tuesday below.
Braswell 61, Prosper Rock Hill 19
The state-ranked Lady Bengals wrapped up their district slate with a convincing win over Rock Hill on Tuesday night.
Braswell (26-7, 11-3 in district) was led by 14 points from Oklahoma State commit Kennedy Evans. Journey Taylor and Jairiel Williams added eight points apiece, while Mari Dangerfield and Torie Sevier chipped in seven points each.
The Lady Bengals finished second in District 5-6A, one game behind state-ranked Little Elm (27-5, 12-2). They take the district's second seed into the playoffs and await a matchup with the third-place team from District 6-6A in the first round of the playoffs.
Guyer 50, McKinney Boyd 46
The Lady Wildcats wrapped up their season with a narrow victory over McKinney Boyd, having finished outside the playoff picture in District 5-6A.
Guyer (13-14, 6-8) was led by 17 points from Kaylie Morgan and 15 by Raina Akbar, the team's two double-digit scorers in their season finale.
Colleyville Heritage 53, Ryan 52
The Lady Raiders wrapped up district play with a tough overtime loss to Colleyville Heritage on Tuesday night.
Ryan (25-7, 11-3) was led by 22 points, 13 rebounds and three steals from star forward Janiah Allen-Taylor. Kaylin Jackson added nine points and eight rebounds on the night, while Dashia Johnson had eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
The defeat means the Lady Raiders finished third in District 7-5A after losing a tiebreaker coin flip with Colleyville Heritage (16-14, 11-3) for second place. They will face the runner-up from District 8-5A in the opening round of the playoffs.
Argyle 61, Denton High 29
The Lady Eagles picked up their latest blowout win of district play by knocking off the Lady Broncos in a battle of area foes.
Argyle (30-3, 14-0) was led by 14 points from star Madi Lumsden, while Gabby Campbell came in just behind her with 10. Samantha Bacon and Ashlin Crabtree added seven points apiece, while Katelyn Jones, Kennedy Hafer and Reese Crabtree posted six each.
Isabella Bloomer led the way for Denton High (14-19, 3-11) with seven points in its season finale. Maggie Wainscott had five points, while Kennady Alexander notched four. Seimone Griffin and Matayia Rayson added three points apiece.
The Lady Eagles wrapped up their undefeated District 7-5A championship with the victory and will face the fourth-place team from 8-5A in the opening round of the playoffs.
Aubrey 39, Carrollton Ranchview 28
The Lady Chaparrals picked up a victory over Carrollton Ranchview in a must-win game for their playoff hopes Tuesday night.
Aubrey (14-18, 4-6) was led by 15 points from senior Abby Hammett and 10 points by fellow senior Meagan Szostek, both of whom were playing to extend their high school careers. Kynadi Hall added five points, while Abby Buxton chipped in three.
With the victory, the Lady Chaps clinched their seventh straight playoff berth as the fourth-place finisher in District 11-4A and will face the 12-4A champion in the first round of the playoffs.
Krum 63, Bridgeport 38
Check out the Denton Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information, photos and quotes from Krum coach Lana Degelia.
Sanger 50, Burkburnett 9
The state-ranked Lady Indians finished off an unbeaten district championship with another blowout win, clinching their third straight district title in the process.
Sanger (26-5, 8-0) was led by 18 points from standout post Carly Schmucker. Elaine Pomeroy added 10 points on the night, while Lexi Martin had six.
The Lady Indians are set to face Springtown (13-22, 4-6) in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week.
Ponder 64, S&S Consolidated 26
The Lady Lions came away with a comfortable victory in their district finale against S&S Consolidated.
Ponder (15-18, 11-3) was led by 16 points from Mallory Hancock. Kennedy Simon added 14 points on the night, while Presley Calhoun had 12.
The Lady Lions finished third in District 10-3A despite the win as Whitesboro (25-9, 12-2) maintained its one-game lead for second place and Paradise (24-9, 13-1) finished off its district title. Ponder will face the District 9-3A second-place finisher next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Liberty Christian 66, Fort Worth Christian 28
The state-ranked Lady Warriors finished their TAPPS District 1-5A slate unbeaten with a win Tuesday over Fort Worth Christian.
Star guard Emma Kay Martin led the way for Liberty Christian (31-6, 8-0) with 28 points, while Liz Egger came in close behind with 21. Lauren Ullrich added 14 points on the night.
