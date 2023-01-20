Blowout victories, tough losses and plenty in between headlined a night full of important girls basketball games for teams across the Denton area.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Friday's girls hoops results below.
Allen 35, Braswell 33
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the contest for additional information, photos and quotes.
Little Elm 58, Guyer 39
The Lady Wildcats' rough patch in district play continued with a tough loss to Little Elm. They led the contest 14-7 after a quarter before falling victim to a pair of big quarters that helped the Lady Lobos break the game open for good.
Guyer's (11-11, 4-5 in district) scoring effort was led by 14 points from Amaya Langford. Raina Akbar posted eight points while Kaylie Morgan, Brae'a Dozier and Lauryn Stephens added four apiece.
The defeat left Guyer two games out of the fourth and final playoff spot after McKinney (17-8, 6-3) knocked off Prosper Rock Hill to maintain its hold on fourth, one game behind a three-way tie for first.
Ryan 30, Lake Dallas 29
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the contest for additional information, photos and quotes.
Colleyville Heritage 56, Denton High 31
The Lady Raiders' rough district slate continued Friday with a defeat to Colleyville Heritage. They trailed 14-4 after a quarter and could never make much of a dent in the deficit from there.
Shaniya Nash's 13 points led Denton High's (13-15, 2-7) scorers. Isabella Bloomer added seven points as Marissa Brock chipped in four and Maggie Wainscott had three.
The defeat kept the Lady Broncos two games behind Lake Dallas (14-15, 4-5), which also fell Friday, for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 7-5A.
Argyle 61, Richland 26
The Lady Eagles continued their unbeaten run through district play with another blowout victory. They blew the contest open with a 21-point second quarter before coasting to victory.
Samantha Bacon led No. 6 Argyle (25-3, 9-0) with 17 points as Madi Lumsden came in right on her heels with 16, including four 3-pointers. Ashlin Crabtree contributed 13 to round out the double-figure scorers, while Kennedy Hafer chipped in nine.
The victory kept the Lady Eagles in the driver's seat in District 7-5A, one game ahead of Ryan (22-5, 8-1) for the top playoff seed.
Carrollton Ranchview 28, Aubrey 26
The Lady Chaps suffered a narrow defeat to Ranchview as their district struggles continued. They trailed by five heading into the final frame and could not quite complete a fourth quarter rally.
Abby Hammett led Aubrey (11-16, 1-4) with seven points. Mya Cherry had five points as Marquia Lucas and Meagan Szostek chipped in four apiece.
The Lady Chaps completed their first round of district play tied for fifth place, one game behind Ranchview for the district's final playoff slot.
Krum 53, Bridgeport 41
The Lady Cats picked up a crucial victory over Bridgeport, knocking off the only other undefeated team in District 8-4A. They led 17-8 after a quarter and built up a 16-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
Krum (19-10, 5-0) was led by Gracie Hunter's 21-point outburst. Karlee Hastings chipped in 11 points as Baylee Button had nine.
The victory put the Lady Cats one game ahead of Bridgeport (18-12, 4-1) for the district lead after one round of district competition.
Sanger 57, Burkburnett 26
The No. 12-ranked Lady Indians rolled to their latest district win Friday night to take over sole possession of first place in District 7-4A. They led 16-6 after a quarter and rolled to the finish from there.
Carly Schmucker led the Sanger (22-5, 4-0) scoring effort with 21 points. Lexi Martin added 14 points while Taylor Glabreath added 10. Elaine Pomeroy posted seven herself.
The Lady Indians now sit one game ahead of Burkburnett (7-17, 3-1) for the district lead heading into Round 2 of district action.
Ponder 69, Pilot Point 16
The Lady Lions rolled to a district victory over their area rival Lady Cats.
Presley Calhoun led Ponder's (11-17, 7-2) scoring effort with 15 points. Skye Gill added 14 points and Mallory Hancock had 13.
The Lady Lions remain tied with Whitesboro (20-9, 7-2) for second place in District 10-3A with the win, while Pilot Point's (1-27, 0-9) district skid continued.
Liberty Christian 67, Fort Worth Christian 32
The No. 1-ranked Lady Warriors rolled to their fourth straight district victory. They led 34-11 at halftime and held a 59-22 edge heading into the final frame.
Liberty Christian's (27-6, 4-0) Emma Key Martin led all scorers with 20 points as Lauren Ullrich added 18. Jazzy Powell posted 14, Liz Egger had nine and Tally Grissom posted six.
The win helped the Lady Warriors retain the top spot in TAPPS District 1-5A after one round of games.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.