After a week without games due to the winter weather, many area basketball teams were back in action Friday night in a host of important contests.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Friday night's girls hoops results below.
Little Elm 53, Braswell 46
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Braswell coach Lisa Williams and post Torie Sevier.
McKinney 50, Guyer 41
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on the game for additional information and quotes from Guyer coach Jake Floyd.
Ryan 52, Richland 44
The No. 19-ranked Lady Raiders picked up another important district win ahead of this weekend's key clash with No. 5 Argyle in knocking off Richland.
Ryan (25-5, 11-1 in district) was led by 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals from star Janiah Allen-Taylor. Freshman Kaylin Jackson added a double-double with 13 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, while Aspen Hicks chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Raiders travel to face the Lady Eagles Saturday at noon with a chance at tying Argyle for the district lead with a victory.
Lake Dallas 46, Denton High 37
The Lady Falcons triumphed over the Lady Broncos in a battle of area foes.
Denton High (14-17, 3-9) led 18-17 at halftime before falling behind by four in the third quarter and failing to find enough offense down the stretch. Lake Dallas (17-15, 7-5) made a few more baskets when it mattered to take the contest.
The Lady Broncos were led by 12 points from Maggie Wainscott and seven by Lenna Tran. Seimone Griffin, Taliyah Donaldson and Isabella Bloomer added three points apiece.
Dylan Koele and Presley Scott paced the Lady Falcons with 14 points apiece. Altyn Bartley chipped in eight, while Camryn Richardson had five.
Lake Dallas solidified a playoff spot with the win, while Denton High was officially eliminated from postseason contention with the loss.
Argyle 63, Grapevine 19
The Lady Eagles rolled to their latest blowout win in district play, maintaining their one-game lead over Ryan at the top of District 7-5A.
No. 4 Argyle (28-3, 12-0) blew the game open early in dominating the first quarter 22-2, never looking back from there.
Star guard Madi Lumsden led the scoring effort with 17 points. Gabby Campbell chipped in 11 points with three made 3-pointers, while Ashlin Crabtree had seven and Katelyn Jones and Reese Crabtree posted six apiece.
The Lady Eagles' win set the table for a pivotal bout with Ryan, providing Argyle an opportunity to clinch the district title with a win.
Krum 43, Decatur 35
The Lady Cats pulled out yet another district win Friday night to maintain their lead atop District 8-4A.
Krum (22-10, 8-0) held a narrow 24-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter before pulling away for the victory in the final frame.
Karlee Hastings led the Lady Cats' scoring effort with 17 points. Gracie Hunter scored 12 points on the night, while Arianna Criss had six and Bailey Button posted four.
Krum can wrap up the district championship Saturday with a win over Springtown (12-21, 3-5) and Bridgeport (21-12, 7-1) losing to Lake Worth (12-20, 1-6). Beating Bridgeport in Tuesday's district finale would also secure the outright title for the Lady Cats, regardless of Saturday's results.
Sanger 92, Gainesville 13
The Lady Indians continued their dominant run through district play with a 79-point victory over Gainesville.
They led 31-4 after a quarter and extended that edge to 53-10 by halftime, not letting off the pedal until the final frame when the game was all but decided.
Lexi Martin led No. 11 Sanger's (24-5, 6-0) scoring effort with 20 points as one of five players to score in double figures. Blair Lewis added 17 points, Taylor Galbreath had 13, Elaine Pomeroy posted 12 and Samantha Hydock notched 10. Carly Schmucker and Hope Hughey chipped in eight points apiece and Presley Bumpus had four.
The Lady Indians hold a one-game lead over Burkburnett (9-17, 5-1) heading into the last two games of district play, meaning a Sanger win combined with a Burkburnett loss Saturday would wrap up the district crown.
Whitesboro 37, Ponder 27
The Lady Lions suffered a tough defeat to Whitesboro Friday night, splitting the season series between the two teams after winning the first meeting 52-50.
Ponder fell one game back of second place in District 10-3A with the defeat, sitting right behind Whitesboro (23-9, 10-2) and two games behind district leader Paradise (22-9, 11-1) with two games to play.
