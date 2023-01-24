The importance of every girls basketball game across the Denton-area and state in general continues to grow with just two weeks remaining before the end of district play for all squads.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down how area girls teams fared Tuesday night below.
Braswell 58, McKinney 47
The No. 12-ranked Lady Bengals rebounded from last week's tough loss to No. 21 Allen with an 11-point victory over McKinney.
Oklahoma State commit Kennedy Evans led Braswell's (23-5, 8-2 in district) scoring effort with 21 points. Yves Cox chipped in 16 points herself and Makayla Vation had seven.
Guyer 55, Prosper Rock Hill 41
The Lady Wildcats notched an important district win over Prosper Rock Hill Tuesday night.
Guyer (12-11, 5-5) was led by 11 points apiece from Kaylie Morgan, Amaya Langford and Mariah Watson, while Lauryn Stephens added 10 and Raina Akbar had nine. The Lady Wildcats came away with a season sweep of Rock Hill, leaving them one game behind McKinney (17-9, 6-4) for District 5-6A's fourth and final playoff spot with four district games remaining.
Ryan 43, Grapevine 23
The No. 21-ranked Lady Raiders remained on a roll through District 7-5A play with a victory over Grapevine.
Ryan (23-5, 9-1) was led by 19 points, six rebounds and three steals from star player Janiah Allen-Taylor. Kaylin Jackson came in behind her with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while A'Rosha Reed added seven points.
Denton High 25, Birdville 13
The Lady Broncos took a step in the right direction from a rough patch in grinding out a victory over Birdville.
Denton High (14-15, 3-7) allowed Birdville just two points in each of the first three quarters, fending off a late run to secure an important victory for its playoff hopes. Seimone Griffin led the way with eight points, while the trio of Shaniyah Nash, Kennady Alexander and Isabella Bloomer chipped in five apiece.
Argyle 64, Colleyville Heritage 29
The No. 4-ranked Lady Eagles remained unbeaten in district play with a comfortable win over Colleyville Heritage.
Argyle (26-3, 10-0) was led to victory by Sul Ross State pledge Madi Lumsden's 19-point effort. Gabby Campbell chipped in 15 points, while Ashlin Crabtree had 14 with four of the team's 11 made 3-pointers. Kennedy Hafer added eight points.
Lake Dallas 45, Richland 29
The Lady Falcons rebounded from Friday's narrow loss to No. 21 Ryan with an important 16-point victory over Richland. Winning the fourth quarter 14-2 made the difference in the win.
Lake Dallas (15-15, 5-5) returned to .500 behind Altyn Bartley's 22-point explosion. She was complimented by 12 points from Dylan Koele with the two pacing all of the game's scorers on either team.
Frisco Panther Creek 41, Aubrey 25
The Lady Chaps' (10-17, 1-5) district struggles continued as Frisco Panther Creek completed the season sweep. Aubrey took its first district win last week over Celina before a narrow loss to Carrollton Ranchview.
Krum 63, Fort Worth Castleberry 19
The Lady Cats continued their roll through district play with a comfortable win over FW Castleberry.
Baylee Button led all scorers with 16 points as Krum (20-10, 6-0) opened up a 36-12 lead by halftime and dominated from there. Karlee Hastings posted 14 points while Gracie Hunter had 10. Blessing Martinez and Kyra Anders chipped in seven points apiece.
Ponder 52, Boyd 14
The Lady Lions continued their strong run through district play with a dominant win over Boyd.
Kennedy Simon scored 16 points to lead the way for Ponder (12-17, 8-2), while Presley Calhoun came in right behind her with 15 on the night.
