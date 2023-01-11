An action-packed night of basketball saw several area girls teams notch impressive victories, whether by margin of victory or status of opponent.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all of Tuesday's girls results below.
Braswell 60, Little Elm 51
McKinney 56, Guyer 37
The Lady Wildcats fell to .500 in district play with their loss to McKinney. They trailed 29-9 at halftime and could not make a dent in the deficit the rest of the way.
Guyer (10-9, 3-3 in district) was led in scoring by Mariah Watson's 17-point performance. Kaylie Morgan chipped in seven points while Amaya Langford added six.
Ryan 39, Richland 17
The Lady Raiders earned a comfortable victory in a defensive battle with Richland. They built a 21-10 halftime lead and continued expanding it over the final two quarters.
Ryan (19-5, 5-1) was led by Janiah Allen-Taylor's 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Aspen Hicks added eight points and 13 rebounds while Dashia Johnson had seven points.
Lake Dallas 44, Denton High 35
The Lady Falcons knocked off the Lady Broncos in Tuesday's intra-area affair. Lake Dallas jumped out to a 20-8 halftime lead and held onto its edge from there despite a fourth quarter Denton High push that helped the Lady Broncos win the frame 18-10.
Dylan Koele led the Lady Falcons (13-13, 3-3) with 18 points. Altyn Bartley chipped in 14 herself while Diamond Wilson and Camryn Richardson had five apiece.
Maggie Wainscott and Seimone Griffin paced the Lady Broncos (13-12, 2-4) with 12 points each.
Argyle 75, Grapevine 26
The Lady Eagles blew past Grapevine to continue their unbeaten start to district play. Argyle (22-3, 6-0) led 20-4 after a quarter and 39-9 at halftime, further extending its lead in the second half.
Madi Lumsden and Gabby Campbell led the Lady Eagles' balanced scoring effort with 15 points apiece. Mallory Millington and Katelyn Jones posted 12 points each and Ashlin Crabtree had 10 to round out five double-figure scorers.
Anna 71, Aubrey 31
The Lady Chaparrals suffered a 40-point defeat in their second contest of district play.
Aubrey (9-14, 0-2) returns to action Friday at home against Van Alstyne.
Krum 66, Lake Worth 16
The LadyCats cruised past Lake Worth to remain undefeated in district play. They led 25-5 after a quarter and 40-7 at halftime.
Arianna Criss and Blessing Martinez led all scorers with 11 points each for Krum (16-10, 2-0). Gracie Hunter, Baylee Button and Erykah Thompson all added nine points while Avery Belcher had seven.
Liberty Christian 49, Dallas Thunder 42
The Lady Warriors extended their win streak to three in a nondistrict clash with Dallas Thunder. They led 26-18 at halftime, fending off a third quarter surge to secure victory.
Liberty Christian (24-6, 1-0) was led by 23 points from Emma Kay Martin. Lauren Ullrich had 12 points while Liz Egger added five and Austen Goodgion had four.
