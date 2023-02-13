Girls basketball teams across the state kicked off their playoff runs Monday on the first of two days of bi-district play.
Seven of the eight Denton-area squads to make the postseason were in action with Ryan the lone team set to play Tuesday, when it takes on Midlothian Heritage. Area squads went 5-2 on the night as Lake Dallas and Aubrey saw their seasons come to a close while the other five squads extended their seasons by one more game.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Monday night's girls hoops results below.
No. 20 Braswell 51, Flower Mound 46
Check out the Record-Chronicle's full story on Braswell's narrow Round 1 win for additional details, photos and quotes from Braswell coach Lisa Williams and post Torie Sevier.
No. 5 Argyle 63, Midlothian 48
The state-ranked Lady Eagles extended their win streak to 26 games with a 15-point opening-round victory over Midlothian.
Samantha Bacon led Argyle's (31-3) scoring effort with 14 points, while Gabby Campbell and Katelyn Jones came in just behind her with 13 points apiece. Ashlin Crabtree and Savannah Bennett chipped in eight points each.
The Lady Eagles advanced to face Justin Northwest (22-12) later this week in the area round of the playoffs.
No. 2 Mansfield Timberview 61, Lake Dallas 23
A night where baskets were hard to come by proved too much for the Lady Falcons to overcome as they lost in a blowout against No. 2 Mansfield Timberview (33-3).
Lake Dallas (18-17) was led by eight points each from Sha'Diamond Wilson and Dylan Koele. Altyn Bartley added four points, while Skylar Zingelmann posted three.
The Lady Falcons were coming off a run to last year's regional final round, but lost several key contributors from that squad. They still rallied to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in District 7-5A.
Oak Cliff Faith Family 68, Aubrey 32
The Lady Chaps saw a strong run down the stretch come to a close with a runaway loss to top-seeded Oak Cliff Faith Family.
Aubrey (14-19) was led by 10 points from Abby Hammett and six by Kynadi Hall. Mya Cherry chipped in five points and Meagan Szostek notched four.
The Lady Chaps won three of their last four regular season games just to clinch a spot in the postseason, earning their fifth consecutive playoff appearance in the process.
Krum 49, Wichita Falls 17
The Lady Cats won their 11th straight game and 17th in their last 18 contests with a comfortable victory over fourth-seeded Wichita Falls.
Gracie Hunter led Krum's (25-10) balanced scoring effort with 10 points as the only player on either team to score in double figures. Arianna Criss and Karlee Hastings posted eight points apiece, while Katelyn Smith, Blessing Martinez and Kyra Anders had five points each.
The Lady Cats advance to face the winner of Lubbock Estacado and Brownwood's Monday night matchup in the area round of the playoffs.
No. 11 Sanger 81, Springtown 17
The Lady Indians rolled past Springtown for a comfortable victory in their playoff opener.
Lexi Martin led Sanger (28-5) with 21 points on the night, while Taylor Galbreath posted 14 points. Blair Lewis added 13 points, Carly Schmucker had 12 and Lauren Danz notched 10 to round out the double-digit scorers. Elaine Pomeroy chipped in eight points as well.
With the win, the Lady Indians advanced to a daunting second-round matchup with No. 10-ranked Stephenville (30-4), whose four losses have all come to top 10-ranked squads.
Ponder 61, Dallas Madison 29
The No. 3-seeded Lady Lions pulled off an upset over second-seeded Dallas Madison (18-8) Monday night to extend their season.
Ponder (16-18) was led by 15 points from Kennedy Simon. Olivia Todd posted 13 points on the night, while Presley Calhoun notched 11 as the trio helped spark their team.
The Lady Lions advance to an area round matchup with top-seeded Edgewood (27-7), which entered the postseason ranked No. 10 among all Class 3A squads.
