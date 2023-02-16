In a tough night for teams across the Denton-area Thursday as all five girls basketball teams still in the playoffs saw their seasons come to a close with tough losses.
No. 5-ranked Argyle, No. 11 Sanger, No. 20 Braswell, district champion Krum and upset-happy Ponder all fell victim to their area round foes. Those defeats put an earlier-than-usual end to girls basketball season in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area.
The Record-Chronicle runs through the five teams' final results of the season below.
No. 3 South Grand Prairie 52, No. 20 Braswell 40
Justin Northwest 37, No. 5 Argyle 35 (OT)
Lubbock Estacado 52, Krum 47
The top-seeded Lady Cats' strong season came to a close Thursday with a narrow loss to second seed Lubbock Estacado.
Krum (25-11) captured its first district championship in a decade this season after rolling through District 8-4A play at an unbeaten 10-0. The Lady Cats were coming off back-to-back seasons where they went three rounds deep in the playoffs, including a four-round showing last season, but fell in Round 2 this time around.
No. 10 Stephenville 33, No. 11 Sanger 30
In a battle of two defensive-minded, state-ranked squads, the Lady Indians came up just short against Stephenville as they suffered a narrow defeat.
Sanger (28-6) also rolled through its district slate with an 8-0 record, beating all of its district opponents by 30-plus points and taking a 14-game win streak into Thursday's contest. The Lady Indians were coming off an appearance in last year's regional semifinals, seeing their season end a bit sooner than they had hoped this time around.
No. 10 Edgewood 50, Ponder 37
After pulling off an upset of second seed Dallas Madison in the opening round, the third-seeded Lady Lions couldn't quite muster the same magic again in Round 2 as they fell to state-ranked Edgewood.
Ponder (16-19) recovered from a rough run through nondistrict play to post an 11-3 showing in District 10-3A, finishing just two games back of district champion Paradise and a game behind second-place Whitesboro. A young team featuring no seniors has a chance to make some noise next season with a year of valuable experience now under its belt.
