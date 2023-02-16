In a tough night for teams across the Denton-area Thursday as all five girls basketball teams still in the playoffs saw their seasons come to a close with tough losses.

No. 5-ranked Argyle, No. 11 Sanger, No. 20 Braswell, district champion Krum and upset-happy Ponder all fell victim to their area round foes. Those defeats put an earlier-than-usual end to girls basketball season in the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area.

