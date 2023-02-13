The girls basketball playoffs are finally here with bi-district round games set to be played Monday and Tuesday.
Eight Denton-area UIL squads earned spots in the postseason, three of them entering ranked among the top 25 teams in their respective classifications by the TABC this week. All are aiming to continue writing their stories and extend their seasons, which can now end with a single defeat.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all eight teams below, from how they reached this point to some important players to watch for every squad.
It’s playoff time for girls basketball teams across the state as district play has been comp…
No. 20 Braswell (26-7)
Season rewind
The Lady Bengals returned several significant players this season, a year after advancing to the regional final round of the playoffs amid their deepest postseason run in program history.
Losing star player Alisa Williams to LSU presented a tough blow, but Braswell was largely able to overcome that in building on last year's 35-3 showing with a 26-7 campaign. The Lady Bengals came up just short of repeating as District 5-6A champions, but have been ranked among the top 6A teams in the state for much of the year.
Braswell's second-place finish set the stage for a first-round playoff game against No. 3-seed Flower Mound (25-6).
Key players
Oklahoma State commit Kennedy Evans and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi signee Torie Sevier have both shown a capability to score 20-plus points any given night, making them a potent partnership. Yves Cox can be an X-factor for the team as well, providing another threat in the post alongside Sevier.
Ryan (25-7)
Season rewind
A two-game skid to end the regular season slightly detracted from an otherwise resurgent season for the Lady Raiders, which dramatically improved from last year's 16-18 showing.
Losses to state-ranked area foe Argyle along with Colleyville Heritage in the last two games dropped Ryan from a chance at the district title to third place after losing a coin flip with Colleyville Heritage. The Lady Raiders allowed more than 50 points in the two contests, the first time their typically stout defense surrendered that many since December.
Ryan's first-round playoff bout with Midlothian Heritage presents a rematch with the last team to score that many points against it after the Lady Raiders won a 59-51 game over Midlothian Heritage on Dec. 2.
Key players
Ryan's offensive production starts with star forward Janiah Allen-Taylor, who typically leads the scoring effort and is a threat to post a double-double every night. Freshman Kaylin Jackson has come into her own as the season has gone on, and junior forward Aspen Hicks provides a threat in the post.
No. 5 Argyle (30-3)
Season rewind
The Lady Eagles have hardly skipped a beat in their first season at the 5A level, notching another district championship and being ranked among the classification's best teams throughout the season.
Argyle went a perfect 14-0 in district play with all but one of its victories coming by 20-plus points. Those wins extended the Lady Eagles' long-running win streak to 25 straight games, their last loss coming Nov. 22 to state-ranked 4A squad Waco La Vega. All three of Argyle's defeats have come to state-ranked teams.
The Lady Eagles are set to take on Midlothian (16-14) in the bi-district round of the playoffs, a team that won its last five district games in a row to secure a playoff spot.
Key players
Argyle has had various players step up at different points in the season — a testament to its depth — but perhaps none has been as integral as star guard Madi Lumsden, who can score proficiently at all three levels.
Ashlin Crabtree provides a consistent 3-point shot, Katelyn Jones is strong going to the rim and Gabby Campbell is a threat both in and outside the arc, with several others able to step up in key moments.
Lake Dallas (18-16)
Season rewind
The Lady Falcons' up-and-down season ended on the upswing as they secured District 7-5A's fourth and final playoff spot.
Lake Dallas won four of its last five district contests to solidify a place in the postseason, the lone loss coming to second-place Colleyville Heritage. There was a bit of a gap between the Lady Falcons and a four-way tie for fifth place between a quartet of 3-11 squads.
Lake Dallas drew 5A No. 2 Mansfield Timberview (32-3) in the first round of the playoffs, a team that has not lost since late November.
Key players
Different Lady Falcons players have stepped up at different points of the season. Altyn Bartley has been a strong presence in the post against some opponents, as evidenced by her 27-point game against Colleyville Heritage. Camryn Richardson and Dylan Koele also present problems for opposing defenses.
Aubrey (13-18)
Season rewind
The Lady Chaps wrapped up district play strongly with wins in three of their last four games to clinch a fourth-place finish and playoff berth in District 11-4A.
Aubrey knocked off Celina and Irving Ranchview on back-to-back days early last week to solidify its fifth consecutive postseason berth. A win over second-place Anna also proved to provide critical cushion in the three-way race for 11-4A's final postseason spot.
The Lady Chaps earned a first-round meeting with Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Academy (19-11), which went unbeaten in district play.
Key players
Abby Hammett, Kynadi Hall and Meagan Szostek have all played key roles for Aubrey throughout the season. Hammett and Szostek are the team's two seniors, while Hall has taken on a key role as a sophomore.
Krum (24-9)
Season rewind
The Lady Cats improved from an up-and-down 14-9 nondistrict slate, finding momentum they would never relinquish in rolling to their first district title in a decade.
Krum went unbeaten in district play as it weathered a few challenges along the way to hoist the District 8-4A crown. The Lady Cats have lost just one game since December, a seven-point loss to fellow 4A squad Frisco Panther Creek in early January.
Krum is set to take on Wichita Falls (6-21) in the opening round of the playoffs.
Key players
Krum has also had several players step up at different points this season, but perhaps none have flashed a higher level of talent than guard Gracie Hunter, who has shown proficient scoring ability at all three levels. Baylee Button, Karlee Hastings and Arianna Criss have all been key contributors as well.
No. 11 Sanger (27-5)
Season rewind
The state-ranked Lady Indians rolled through their district slate en route to a third consecutive district championship.
Sanger defeated its district foes by an average margin of 59.4 points per game with its closest game a 31-point win over Burkburnett. The Lady Indians enter the playoffs having won 21 of their last 22 games in taking their lone loss over the span to state-ranked private school Dallas Bishop Lynch.
Sanger faces a first-round matchup with Springtown (13-22), which earned the fourth and final playoff spot in District 8-4A.
Key players
Standout seniors Lexi Martin and Carly Schmucker have largely led the way for the Lady Indians, Martin as a guard and Schmucker in the post. Blair Lewis, Elaine Pomeroy and Taylor Galbreath are among others who have made key contributions at times this season.
Ponder (15-18)
Season rewind
The Lady Lions rebounded from a 2-12 start to the season, finding their footing in district play before narrowly missing out on a top two finish.
Ponder wrapped up District 10-3A competition with 11 wins, one game back of Whitesboro for second place and two behind district champion Paradise. The Lady Lions were swept on the season by Paradise and split the season series with Whitesboro, which crucially split with Paradise.
Ponder is set to take on Dallas Madison (18-7) in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Key players
Presley Calhoun and Mallory Hancock have consistently been among the team's top scorers alongside Kennedy Simon. Skye Gill has also had several double-digit scoring efforts on the season.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.