Argyle's Katelyn Jones
Argyle guard Katelyn Jones (2) drives to the basket during their game with Colleyville Heritage Tuesday, January 20, 2023, at Argyle High School.

 Al Key/For the DRC

The girls basketball playoffs are finally here with bi-district round games set to be played Monday and Tuesday.

Eight Denton-area UIL squads earned spots in the postseason, three of them entering ranked among the top 25 teams in their respective classifications by the TABC this week. All are aiming to continue writing their stories and extend their seasons, which can now end with a single defeat.

Braswell's Torie Sevier
Braswell's Torie Sevier (20) is guarded by Allen's Alexis Cortez (24) during the Lady Bengals' game against the Lady Eagles on Friday, January 20th, 2023.
Lake Dallas' Dylan Koele
Lake Dallas forward Dylan Koele (24) comes away with a steal during their game with Ryan at Lake Dallas High School Friday, January 20, 2023, in Corinth, Texas.
Krum's Gracie Hunter
Krum's Gracie Hunter (2) drives after a Bridgeport turnover during their game at Bobcat Gym Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Krum, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

