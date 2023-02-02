Sanger's Samantha Hydock
Sanger's Samantha Hydock (24) grabs a rebound over Wichita Falls players as they beat the Coyotes 80-19, January 6, 2023, in Sanger, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Girls basketball teams across the state are set to make their final playoff pushes as the regular season winds down with just three games left before the postseason.

Five Denton-area girls squads are ranked among the state's best this week heading into a slate of important games that's been compressed due to the weather. Others are looking to rack up some key wins down the stretch to secure playoff berths and seeding.

District 5-6A standings

School District record Overall record
*No. 15 Braswell* 9-2 24-6
No. 21 Little Elm 9-2 24-5
Allen 8-3 24-7
McKinney 7-4 18-9
*Guyer* 5-6 12-12
Prosper 4-7 15-14
Prosper Rock Hill 2-9 13-15
McKinney Boyd 0-11 6-19

District 7-5A standings

School District record Overall record
*No. 5 Argyle* 11-0 27-3
*No. 19 Ryan* 10-1 24-5
Colleyville Heritage 8-3 13-14
*Lake Dallas* 6-5 14-15
*Denton High* 3-8 14-16
Birdville 2-9 14-15
Grapevine 2-9 4-24
Richland 2-9 3-24

District 7-4A standings

School District record Overall record
*No. 11 Sanger* 5-0 23-5
Burkburnett 5-1 9-17
WF Hirschi 2-4 3-15
Gainesville 1-4 3-24
Wichita Falls 1-5 4-19

District 8-4A standings

School District record Overall record
*Krum* 7-0 21-9
Bridgeport 6-1 20-12
Decatur 4-3 22-10
Springtown 3-4 12-20
Lake Worth 1-6 12-20
FW Castleberry 0-7 8-19

District 11-4A standings

School District record Overall record
Frisco Panther Creek 6-1 19-11
Van Alstyne 5-2 18-9
Anna 4-3 21-8
Carrollton Ranchview 2-5 6-23
*Aubrey* 2-5 11-17
Celina 2-5 7-16

District 10-3A standings

School District record Overall record
Paradise 10-1 21-9
*Ponder* 9-2 13-17
Whitesboro 9-2 22-9
S&S Consol. 4-5* 14-11
Valley View 4-7 6-13
Boyd 3-7* 4-15
Callisburg 3-8 11-15
*Pilot Point* 0-10* 1-28

TAPPS District 1-5A standings

School District record Overall record
*No. 1 Liberty Christian* 5-0 28-6
No. 7 FW All Saints 3-2 8-10
FW Christian 3-3 13-17
No. 10 FW SW Christian 2-4 9-14
Midland Christian 1-5 8-20

