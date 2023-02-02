Girls basketball teams across the state are set to make their final playoff pushes as the regular season winds down with just three games left before the postseason.
Five Denton-area girls squads are ranked among the state's best this week heading into a slate of important games that's been compressed due to the weather. Others are looking to rack up some key wins down the stretch to secure playoff berths and seeding.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down where all 12 area girls squads stand below ahead of Tuesday's district finales.
District 5-6A
District 5-6A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*No. 15 Braswell*
9-2
24-6
No. 21 Little Elm
9-2
24-5
Allen
8-3
24-7
McKinney
7-4
18-9
*Guyer*
5-6
12-12
Prosper
4-7
15-14
Prosper Rock Hill
2-9
13-15
McKinney Boyd
0-11
6-19
Ranked No. 15 in all of Class 6A, Braswell (24-6, 9-2 in district) is well-positioned to defend its District 5-6A title despite facing a few more hurdles than it did during last year's unbeaten run. The Lady Bengals are tied for first place with No. 21 Little Elm (24-5, 9-2) ahead of Friday's key clash. Winning out would ensure Braswell heads into the playoffs with the district's top seed, while a loss would complicate matters.
A playoff berth is not quite out of reach for Guyer (12-12, 5-6), though it will need some help to have a shot at making its first playoff appearance since the 2020-21 season. The Lady Wildcats have a meeting with fourth-place McKinney (18-9, 7-4) Friday that they must win to have a chance, likely needing wins over both Allen (24-7, 8-3) and McKinney Boyd (6-19, 0-11) as well to have a chance at the postseason.
District 7-5A
District 7-5A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*No. 5 Argyle*
11-0
27-3
*No. 19 Ryan*
10-1
24-5
Colleyville Heritage
8-3
13-14
*Lake Dallas*
6-5
14-15
*Denton High*
3-8
14-16
Birdville
2-9
14-15
Grapevine
2-9
4-24
Richland
2-9
3-24
In the district featuring the most area squads, No. 5 Argyle (27-3, 11-0) has been the cream of the crop so far and holds a one-game lead atop the standings as a result. The Lady Eagles have a key matchup with No. 19 Ryan (24-5, 10-1) coming over the weekend that will provide an opportunity to likely lock up the district title. A loss, however, would open the door for Ryan to make a run at taking the crown from the perennial power.
Speaking of the state-ranked Lady Raiders, they sit one game behind Argyle for the district lead amid a resurgent season under longtime coach Monesha Allen. Ryan, which had its lone district loss thus far come against Argyle, gets another crack at the Lady Eagles over the weekend. While there is still plenty to be decided, winning out the rest of the way could leave the Lady Raiders sharing the district title with Argyle or winning it outright.
The playoffs look to be a virtual lock for Lake Dallas (14-15, 6-5) with a three-game gap between it and fifth-place Denton High (14-16, 3-8). Still, the Lady Falcons can shut the door with a win over the Lady Broncos on Friday night and could potentially move up the standings with Colleyville Heritage (13-14, 8-3) holding just a two-game edge for third. Lake Dallas is set to face the Lady Panthers over the weekend in a potentially critical contest.
Denton High's odds of earning a playoff berth appear slim at this point in sitting three games behind Lake Dallas with three contests to play. The Lady Broncos will need to win out along with the Lady Falcons losing out for a potential tiebreaker to decide the district's final playoff seed. Otherwise, Denton High will remain on the hunt for its first postseason appearance since the 2018-19 campaign.
District 7-4A
District 7-4A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*No. 11 Sanger*
5-0
23-5
Burkburnett
5-1
9-17
WF Hirschi
2-4
3-15
Gainesville
1-4
3-24
Wichita Falls
1-5
4-19
No. 11 Sanger (23-5, 5-0) looks to be well on its way to a third consecutive district championship, having dominated its first five games against district foes. The Lady Indians lead District 7-4A by half a game currently over Burkburnett (9-17, 5-1) and have beaten their first five foes by an average margin of 55.6 points. Depending on how the next two games shake out, Sanger's road rematch with Burkburnett next Tuesday could be decisive.
District 8-4A
District 8-4A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*Krum*
7-0
21-9
Bridgeport
6-1
20-12
Decatur
4-3
22-10
Springtown
3-4
12-20
Lake Worth
1-6
12-20
FW Castleberry
0-7
8-19
Another of the area's 4A squads, Krum (21-9, 7-0) has been on a roll through much of its district slate. The Lady Cats hold a one-game edge atop the standings ahead of Bridgeport (20-12, 6-1) with a potentially pivotal matchup still to come next Tuesday in both squads' district finale. Krum is nearly guaranteed a top two finish in the district and can completely lock that up with a win over Decatur (22-10, 4-3) on Friday.
District 11-4A
District 11-4A standings
School
District record
Overall record
Frisco Panther Creek
6-1
19-11
Van Alstyne
5-2
18-9
Anna
4-3
21-8
Carrollton Ranchview
2-5
6-23
*Aubrey*
2-5
11-17
Celina
2-5
7-16
As for Aubrey (11-17, 2-5), a big win over Anna (21-8, 4-3) last week thrust it firmly into the playoff conversation after a rough start to district play. The Lady Chaps sit in a three-way tie with Carrollton Ranchview (6-23, 2-5) and Celina (7-16, 2-5) for the district's final playoff spot and still have matchups to come with both. Winning both of those games, which Aubrey split the first time around, would leave it well-positioned for a postseason spot.
District 10-3A
District 10-3A standings
School
District record
Overall record
Paradise
10-1
21-9
*Ponder*
9-2
13-17
Whitesboro
9-2
22-9
S&S Consol.
4-5*
14-11
Valley View
4-7
6-13
Boyd
3-7*
4-15
Callisburg
3-8
11-15
*Pilot Point*
0-10*
1-28
*Note: District records with asterisks denote missing results on MaxPreps.
Ponder (13-17, 9-2) has recovered from some nondistrict struggles with a strong push through its district slate, sitting one game behind first-place Paradise (21-9, 10-1) in 10-3A with three contests remaining. The Lady Lions have lost both meetings with Paradise, but could still take the title with some help. A key matchup with Whitesboro (13-17, 9-2) on Friday will be pivotal in where Ponder ultimately ends up among the district's clear top three.
A rough season has left Pilot Point (1-28, 0-10) well out of the playoff picture heading into the home stretch of the campaign. The Lady Cats could still factor into the playoff race down the stretch, though, with games remaining against Paradise, Boyd and Callisburg that could help influence how the seeding shakes out.
TAPPS District 1-5A
TAPPS District 1-5A standings
School
District record
Overall record
*No. 1 Liberty Christian*
5-0
28-6
No. 7 FW All Saints
3-2
8-10
FW Christian
3-3
13-17
No. 10 FW SW Christian
2-4
9-14
Midland Christian
1-5
8-20
No. 1 Liberty Christian (28-6, 5-0) remains the top-ranked team in the TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A ranks as it continues to rack up wins to sit atop its district standings. The Lady Warriors are in the driver's seat, but some state-ranked teams behind them could still play spoiler with a game still to come against No. 7 Fort Worth All Saints (8-10, 3-2) along with other potential challengers to their bid at an unbeaten district title.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.