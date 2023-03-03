Girls basketball season is set to officially end Saturday night when the final UIL state championship game is complete.
The 2022-23 season was another strong one for Denton-area teams, even as they exited the postseason sooner than ever before since the turn of the century.
Argyle, Sanger and Braswell all ended the regular season ranked among the top 20 teams in their respective classifications and were highly regarded for much of the season. Ryan was also ranked among the state’s best for several weeks, Krum won its district championship and Aubrey, Lake Dallas and Ponder all earned playoff berths.
Those successes led to quite a few area players earning recognition among the best players in their respective districts.
Argyle’s Madi Lumsden, Ryan’s Janiah Allen-Taylor, Krum’s Gracie Hunter and Sanger’s Carly Schmucker led the way in notching district Most Valuable Player honors. Each played a key part in their teams’ successes on the season.
Below, the Denton Record-Chronicle runs through all of the all-district honorees from 10 area squads, including each player’s honor, name and classification.
District 5-6A
Braswell
Offensive Player of the Year: Torie Sevier, Sr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Yves Cox, Jr.
First team: Kennedy Evans, Jr.; DaNae Crosby, Sr.
Second team: Makayla Vation, Soph.
Honorable mention: Journey Taylor, Jr.
Guyer
First team: Raina Akbar, Sr.
Second team: Kaylie Morgan, Sr.; Mariah Watson, Sr.
Honorable mention: Amaya Langford, Soph.; Lauryn Stephens, Jr.
District 7-5A
Ryan
Co-Most Valuable Player: Janiah Allen-Taylor, Sr.
Newcomer of the Year: Kaylin Jackson, Fr.
First team: Aspen Hicks, Jr.
Second team: Dashia Johnson, Jr.; A’Rosha Reed, Jr.
Denton High
First team: Maggie Wainscott, Sr.
Second team: Marissa Brock, Sr.; Seimone Griffin, Sr.
Honorable mention: Taliyah Donaldson, Sr.
Argyle
Co-Most Valuable Player: Madi Lumsden, Sr.
Offensive MVP: Gabby Campbell, Jr.
First team: Ashlin Crabtree, Sr.; Katelyn Jones, Sr.; Samantha Bacon, Jr.; Mallory Millington, Jr.
Second team: Savannah Bennett, Sr.; Kennedy Hafer, Soph.
Honorable mention: Kendall Baker, Jr.
Lake Dallas
First team: Camryn Richardson, Sr.; Altyn Bartley, Sr.
Second team: Dylan Koele, Jr.; Diamond Wilson, Sr.
Honorable mention: Skylar Zingelmann, Soph.; Presley Scott, Soph.
District 11-4A
Aubrey
First team: Kynadi Hall, Soph.; Abby Hammett, Sr.
Second team: Meagan Szostek, Sr.
Honorable mention: Abby Buxton, Fr.; Addy Cagle, Fr.; Mya Cherry, Soph.; Brooklyn Weier, Jr.
District 8-4A
Krum
Most Valuable Player: Gracie Hunter, Jr.
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Karlee Hastings, Sr.
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Baylee Button, Jr.
Coaching Staff: Krum
First team: Arianna Criss, Soph.; Blessing Martinez, Jr.
Second team: Kyra Anders, Jr.
Honorable mention: Bryce Borchardt, Sr.
District 7-4A
Sanger
Most Valuable Player: Carly Schmucker, Sr.
Offensive MVP: Lexi Martin, Sr.
Defensive MVP: Taylor Galbreath, Soph.
Sixth Man of the Year: Lauren Danz, Jr.
Coaching staff: Sanger
First team: Elaine Pomeroy, Sr.; Samantha Hydock, Jr.
Second team: Blair Lewis, Fr.
Honorable mention: Hope Hughey, Soph.; Lily Wilson, Fr.; Presley Bumpus, Soph.
District 10-3A
Ponder
First team: Presley Calhoun, Soph.; Olivia Todd, Soph.
Second team: Skye Gill, Soph.; Mallory Hancock, Jr.
