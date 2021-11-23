Abbey Kirk led Ryan with 21 points in a 56-41 setback to Haslet Eaton on Tuesday.
After only trailing by two to end the first quarter, Ryan (2-6) was outscored 31-18 over the second and third quarters.
Behind Kirk’s 21, Ryan had only four other players score, with Janiah Allen with eight and A’Rosha Reed, Aspen Hicks and Lela Johnson with four points each.
Hebron 46, Braswell 43
Alisa Williams and Jazmyne Jackson scored a combined 39 in Braswell’s 46-43 setback to Hebron on Tuesday night.
Braswell (7-2) struggled to score early in the game with just four points in the first quarter and 13 at the half. However, the Lady Bengals found a rhythm in the third to turn the 13-point deficit to just three after the third quarter.
Both team scored 13 points in the fourth as Braswell could not complete the comeback bid. Torie Sevier and Kennedy Evans each added two points.
Braswell takes on Princeton on the road on Saturday.
Argyle 68, Flower Mound Marcus 44
In its final game before the Thanksgiving break, Argyle took down Flower Mound Marcus 68-44 to improve to 10-0 on the year.
Madi Lumsden led Argyle with 20 points and Ashlin Crabtree scored 16 as the Lady Eagles led 18-2 after one quarter and expanded that lead to 42-17 at halftime.
Samantha Bacon and Gabby Campbell each added eight points, Caroline Lyles scored five and Mallory Millington and Savannah Bennett scored four.
Argyle is on the road next Tuesday, Nov. 30, to take on Grapevine next.
Denison 65, Denton 49
Maggie Wainscott and Seimone Griffin’s combined 27 points were not enough as Denton fell 65-49 to Denison on Tuesday.
Wainscott led the Lady Broncos (6-7) with 16 points, as Denton struggled offensively through the first three quarters.
Denison led 21-8 after the first quarter and 43-21 at the half. Denton could manage only eight points again in the third quarter, finding itself down 58-29 entering the fourth.
Griffin tallied 11 points, and Lenna Tran and Isabella Bloomer each added nine.
Lake Dallas 64, Ponder 53
Lake Dallas outscored Ponder by 15 in the fourth quarter on the way to a 64-53 win on Tuesday.
Camryn Richardson and Jorja Elliot led Lake Dallas (4-2) with 13 points each, and Bailey Broughton added 12.
Ponder (4-5) led 16-8 after the first quarter and 31-25 at the half, but Lake Dallas outscored Ponder 39-21 for the comeback win.
Tate Wells led the Lady Falcons with 16, Kassi Ballard scored 13, Marlee Moynagh had 11 and Kenzie Crider chipped in with 10.
Lake Dallas next plays at home against Mesquite on Tuesday. Ponder is on the road against Gunter on Tuesday.
Aubrey 41, Tom Bean 22
Aubrey dominated on the defensive end on the way to a 41-22 win over Tom Bean on Tuesday.
The Lady Chaps improved to 3-4 on the year, holding Tom Bean to single digits in each of the quarters, including a 15-3 scoring edge in the first quarter.
Abby Hammett led Aubrey with 11 points, Kynadi Hall scored seven, Meagan Szostek and Audrey Beaty each had six and Lexie Temple had five points in the win.
Aubrey will be at home on Tuesday to take on Howe.
Decatur 44, Sanger 36
Sanger fell for just the second time this year, losing 44-36 to Decatur on Tuesday.
Carly Schmucker scored a team-high 12 points and Bella Ringenberger added nine for Sanger (5-2). Decatur took a close first-quarter lead and built on it the rest of the game.
Lexi Martin scored seven for Sanger and Elaine Pomeroy added five.
Sanger will head to the Iowa Park Tournament on Dec. 2-4 and will face Nocona and Alvord the first day.