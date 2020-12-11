BOYD — It was not much of a contest between Ponder and Boyd in their district opener on Friday, as the Lady Lions trounced them for a 90-21 beatdown.
The game was essentially over before it started for Boyd with Ponder outscoring the home team 31-2 in the first quarter alone before tacking on another 19 points in the second.
The Lady Lions went on to score another 40 points combined in the second half.
Tate Wells went off for a 27-point night for Ponder while Kassi Ballard put up 17 points as well.
With the win, Ponder improves to an impressive 10-2 on the year and will take on Sadler S&S Consolidated on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas 54, L.D. Bell 50
CORNITH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took home the win against L.D. Bell on Friday evening, dispatching them for a 54-50 victory.
Lake Dallas found themselves down early on after the 19-17 the first quarter before striking back for 19 points in the second quarter for a 36-29 halftime lead. The Lady Falcons struggled to score just 18 points total in the second half.
Bailey Broughton was the top scorer for Lake Dallas with 14 points.
Lake Dallas is a solid 8-4 the season and will travel to take on Denton in their first district contest.
Aubrey 47, Celina 34
AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals collected their first district win of the season against Celina on Friday, defeating them 47-34.
Aubrey jumped out to a quick 11-point first quarter before they added another eight points in the second quarter for a 19-14 halftime advantage. The Lady Chaps exploded in the second half for 10 points in the third quarter and 18 points in the fourth to seal it.
Abby Hammett picked up 11 points for Aubrey with June Chatterley collecting 10 points also.
The Lady Chaps travel to Gainesville on Tuesday with a 3-4 overall record.
Denton 35, Irving 21
IRVING — Despite it being a low-scoring affair between the Denton Lady Broncos and Irving on Friday, Denton took care of business for a 35-21 win.
The Lady Broncos scored just eight points in the first quarter and 11 points in the second quarter for a 19-13 lead at the break. Denton put up another nine points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth.
Seimone Griffin was excellent for Denton with 17 points. They are now 3-2 this season.
Sanger 57, Springtown 34
SPRINGTOWN — Behind a strong offensive first half, the Sanger Lady Indians took down Springtown for a 57-34 victory.
Sanger fell behind 16-14 after the first quarter, before they busted the game wide open on a 21-1 second-quarter run for a 37-15 lead at the half.
The Lady Indians put up 22 points combined in the second half.
Lexi Martin led the way offensively with 16 points for Sanger.
Following the victory, the Lady Indians are now 7-4 overall this season and will start district play at Van Alstyne on Tuesday.