SADLER — The Ponder Lady Lions took care of business on the road Friday, cruising to a 73-24 victory against Sadler S&S Consolidated.
Ponder made its presence known offensively with a 19-point first quarter and 17-point second to hold a 36-12 lead at the break. In the third quarter, the Lady Lions grew their lead with 25 points and another 12 in the fourth.
Kassi Ballard set the tone for Ponder with 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Tate Wells did her part with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Following the win, the Lady Lions remain unbeaten in district play at 9-0 and an overall record of 19-3. They will host Pilot Point on Tuesday.
Sanger 50, Aubrey 28
SANGER — It was all Sanger in a showdown with Aubrey on Friday, as the Lady Indians pushed their win streak to six games with a 50-28 victory.
Sanger got out to a big 19-4 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter, before coming back down to earth with 12 points in the second quarter to carry a 31-14 lead into the locker room. The Lady Indians stumbled to only five points in the third before icing the game with 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Lexi Martin led the offensive attack for the Lady Indians with 16 points, while Chloe Malone tallied a 12-point performance.
It’s a strong 7-1 district record for Sanger after Friday’s win and an even stronger 14-5 overall record this season. The Lady Indians will return to action in Anna on Tuesday.
Lake Dallas 49, Denton 31
CORINTH — In what has been rather successful season, Lake Dallas continued that trend with a 49-31 win over Denton on Friday.
The Lady Falcons had an impressive offensive showing in the first quarter with 19 points followed by another 13 points in the second quarter for the 32-21 advantage at the midway point. Lake Dallas put up just six points in the third quarter and 11 points in the fourth.
Camryn Richardson racked up 17 points in the victory with Jorja Elliot compiling 12 points as well.
Lake Dallas is perfect at 7-0 in district contests this season and 15-4 overall, with a game at Colleyville Heritage coming up on Tuesday.
Guyer 69, McKinney 40
MCKINNEY — It was a big night for Guyer on Friday as the Lady Wildcats used a couple of big offensive quarters to lift them past McKinney 69-40.
The Lady Wildcats were on fire in the first quarter with a whopping 27 points followed by 13 points in the second quarter, for a 40-24 lead at the half. Guyer kept extending its lead in the second half with a combined 29 points.
Evie Goetz put up a good night with 19 points while Eryka Patton tacked on 12 points of her own.
Guyer improves to 14-5 on the year and an impressive 6-1 district record and will host Prosper on Tuesday.
Braswell 71, McKinney Boyd 28
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals made quick work of Boyd at home on Friday evening for their eighth win of the season, 71-28.
Braswell came out swinging in the first half offensively with a 15-point first quarter and a 17-point second quarter for a halftime lead of 32-10. The Lady Bengals kept their foot on the gas in the second half with 18 points in the third and 21 points in the fourth.
Alisa Williams did her part for Braswell in the ballgame with 15 points while Kennedy Evans was just behind with 14 points.
The Lady Bengals move to 8-4 on the year and now sit at 5-2 in their district bouts. They will be on the road at Little Elm on Tuesday.
Wednesday
Krum 58, Castleberry 11
KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats dispatched Castleberry with ease on Wednesday at home, trouncing them 58-11.
Karlee Hastings was lights-out with an 18-point performance while Genesis Martinez had nine points.