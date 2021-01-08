WHITESBORO — It was another night and another victory for the Ponder Lady Lions on Friday evening, as they held off a fourth quarter rally by Whitesboro to claim the 56-52 win.
The offense was clicking for the Lady Lions in a first half that included a 16-point first quarter and a 15-point second quarter for a 31-19 lead at the break. Ponder saw their lead shrink considerably in the second half with Whitesboro outscoring them 18-16 in the third and 16-9 in the fourth.
Karly Ivy was incredible for Ponder with a 22-point effort along with 13 points from Tate Wells.
Following the win, the Lady Lions improve to a sparkling 17-3 mark overall and a perfect 7-0 record in district play. Ponder will host Boyd at home next Tuesday.
Aubrey 47, Celina 34
CELINA — Despite an abysmal offensive start on the road against Celina on Friday, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals rebounded with a couple of big quarters to take the 47-34 victory.
Aubrey put up just three total points in the first quarter before they got back on track with a 13-point second quarter and led narrowly 16-14 at the midway point. The Lady Chaps broke out in a big way in the third quarter with 19 points and iced the game with another 12 points in the fourth.
Rhianna Stevenson was the driving force behind the Aubrey offense with 19 points while June Chatterley tallied nine points.
The Lady Chaps improved their already strong district record to 5-2 with the win and got over the .500 mark overall at 7-6. They will host Gainesville on Tuesday.
Guyer 59, Little Elm 35
LITTLE ELM — The Guyer Lady Wildcats collected their fifth district win of the season on the road Friday against Little Elm, using a big offensive night to rack up the 59-35 route.
Guyer was all business in the first half of the ballgame, taking a 16-point first quarter and 14-point second for a 30-17 lead to the locker room at the half. The Lady Wildcats were right back at it with a 17-point third and 12-point fourth quarter to seal their victory.
Bella Earle was lights out for the Lady Wildcats with a 25-point performance while Hailey Mason and Evie Goetz combined for 23 points.
It’s now a 13-5 overall record for Guyer and a nice 5-1 district mark. They’ll be back at it next Friday at McKinney.
Richland 42, Denton 36
In what turned out to be another tough loss, the Denton Lady Broncos were bested by Richland on Friday in a 42-36 loss.
It was a rather low-scoring affair in the first quarter with Richland leading only 7-6 at its conclusion before the Lady Broncos were outscored 16-10 in the second quarter to trail 23-16 at the half. Denton attempted to mount a second half comeback with a nine-point third and 11-point fourth, but it was not enough.
Jateija Brown had 12 points in the loss for Denton while Seimone Griffin compiled 11 points.
Denton remains winless in district at 0-6 and 4-9 overall on the year and will travel to Grapevine Tuesday