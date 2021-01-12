PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions continued their sparkling season with another blowout victory on Tuesday, this time against Boyd with an offensive bonanza for a 91-39 rout.
In the first quarter alone, Ponder made its presence felt offensively with a whopping 38 points before coming back down to earth with 11 points in the second quarter to lead 49-26 at the half. The Lady Lions were right back at it with 24 points in the third and 18 points in the fourth.
Tate Wells saw her strong season push forward as well with a 24-point night to couple with seven steals, while Karly Ivy racked up 20 points and eight rebounds.
Following the win, the Lady Lions soar to 18-3 this season and a perfect 8-0 in district play. They will go on the road against Sadler S&S Consolidated on Friday.
Aubrey 78, Gainesville 7
AUBREY — It wasn’t much of a competitive match for Aubrey at home Tuesday against Gainesville, as the Lady Chaparrals finished the game before it started on their way to a 78-7 beatdown.
Aubrey jumped out to a big 23-4 lead at the first quarter’s conclusion before they followed up with a 21-0 second quarter. The Lady Chaps kept trucking in the second half, including a 19-point third quarter and 15-point fourth.
Abby Hammett put the Lady Chaps on her back with 22 points in the effort while June Chatterley put up a 16-point night.
This Friday Aubrey will return to the court on the road against Sanger with an 8-6 overall mark and 6-2 district record.
Argyle 89, Springtown 42
SPRINGTOWN — Despite a rather slow start offensively on Tuesday against Springtown on the road, the Argyle Lady Eagles took care of business thanks in part to an offensive explosion en route to an 89-42 victory.
Argyle stumbled out of the gate in the first quarter with just 12 points, followed by a 27-point outburst that lifted them to a sizable 39-11 lead at the midway point. The Lady Eagles really turned on the jets in the second half with a 26-point third quarter and 26-point fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Bailey Timmons and Madi Lumsden teamed up to lead the Argyle attack with 25 points each, while Ashlin Crabtree collected 14 points.
The Lady Eagles improve to 12-7 this year and 4-2 in their district matchups. They host Decatur on Friday.
Sanger 50, Van Alstyne 43
VAN ALSTYNE — In a back-and-forth game in Van Alstyne on Tuesday evening, the Sanger Lady Indians came away with their fifth consecutive win with a 50-43 victory.
Sanger jumped out to a narrow 12-10 lead in the first quarter before stumbling to only nine points in the second quarter and trailed 24-21 at the half. The Lady Indians began to pull away in the second half with 16 points in the third and 13 points in the fourth to seal the game.
Lexi Martin was strong in the win with 16 points, while Chloe Malone picked up 14 points.
Overall, Sanger is an impressive 13-5 and an even better 6-1 in district games. The Lady Indians will host Aubrey on Friday night.
Grapevine 44, Denton 21
GRAPEVINE — The Denton Lady Broncos suffered a 44-21 loss on the road Tuesday evening at the hands of Grapevine.
Denton had just five points in the first half, followed by a scoreless second quarter, and trailed 18-5 at the break. The Lady Broncos scored a combined 16 points in the second half while allowing 26 points.
Jateija Brown scored 11 points in the loss while Seimone Griffin and Jadyn Bradley combined for eight points.
With the loss, Denton is now 0-7 in district and 4-7 overall. They will go to Lake Dallas on Friday.