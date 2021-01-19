PONDER — It has been a marvelous season for Ponder, and Tuesday evening was no different as the Lady Lions cruised to a 91-31 smackdown of Pilot Point.
In the first half, Ponder put on a strong showing offensively with a pair of 26-point quarters that gave them a 52-18 lead at halftime. The Lady Lions kept the attack on in the second half with 20 points in the third quarter and a 19-point fourth.
Tate Wells and Kenzie Crider each compiled 18 points in the winning effort while Karly Ivy and Kassi Ballard combined for 31 points as well.
Ponder is an outstanding 20-3 overall this season and a perfect 10-0 in district play. They travel to Callisburg on Friday.
Guyer 49, Prosper 37
The Guyer Lady Wildcats are on a four game winning streak following their 49-37 win over Prosper that saw them use a big first quarter on their way to victory.
Out of the chute, the Lady Wildcats threw up 17 points in the first quarter before scoring another eight points in the second to claim a 25-19 lead a halftime. Guyer slowed down offensively in the second half with 11 points in the third quarter and 13 more in the fourth.
Bella Earle and Evie Goetz teamed up to lead the Guyer attack with 17 and 16 points each, respectively.
Following the win, Guyer is a sparkling 15-5 overall this year and 7-1 in district contests. They go to Little Elm on Friday.
Sanger 81, Anna 37
ANNA — The Sanger Lady Indians saw their win streak pushed to six games on Tuesday evening following their 81-37 drubbing of Anna.
Sanger came out on fire to start the ballgame offensively with a whopping 23 points in the first quarter followed by 27 more points in the second quarter for a big 50-19 advantage at the half. The Lady Indians piled on in the second half with a 16-point third and 15-point fourth quarter.
Carly Schmucker was lights out for Sanger with a 24-point effort. Bella Ringenberg compiled 14 points with Lexi Martin totaling 11 of her own.
Overall, Sanger is an impressive 14-5 this season and will put their 8-1 district record on the line against Melissa at home on Friday.
Lake Dallas 66, Colleyville Heritage 38
COLLEYVILLE — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of business on the road Tuesday evening against Colleyville Heritage 66-38 thanks in part to a couple of big offensive quarters in the first half.
Lake Dallas set the tone early with 20 points in the first quarter before scoring 24 points in the second to ride a 44-16 lead at the break. The Lady Falcons came back to earth in the second half with a combined 22 points.
Jorja Elliot went off for 21 points in the win for Lake Dallas while Camryn Richardson tallied 16 points and Mackenzie Buss had 14.
The Lady Falcons are an impressive 8-0 in district games this season and a sterling 16-5 overall. They host Northwest on Friday.
Van Alstyne 42, Aubrey 27
AUBREY — An up and down season for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals continued at home on Tuesday against Van Alstyne, as a stagnant offense was their undoing in the 42-27 loss.
The Lady Chaps got out ahead after the first quarter with a 10-8 lead before the wheels came off in the second quarter when they were outscored 17-2, trailing 27-10 at the midway point. Aubrey scored a combined 15 points total in the second half.
June Chatterley was the top scorer for the Lady Chaps with eight points while Abby Hammett and Audrey Beaty teamed for a combined 11 points.
Aubrey falls to an even 8-8 overall mark after the loss and remains in solid position in district play at 6-4. They will return to the court next Tuesday at Anna.
Monday Krum 52, Springtown 46
SPRINGTOWN — The Krum Lady Bobcats collected a victory on the road Monday against Springtown, as they used a triumphant fourth quarter to capture the 53-46 win.
Krum got out to a nice start offensively in the first half with 14 points in the first quarter and another 13 points in the second for a 27-22 lead at the break. The Lady Bobcats came unglued in the third quarter with just five points before storming back with a 20-point fourth to seal the win.
Jacey Oster was solid for Krum with 11 points while Karlee Hastings was just behind with 10 of her own.