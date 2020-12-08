KELLER — It was an absolute dogfight for the Ponder Lady Lions on Tuesday evening, as they dispatched Keller 71-70 for their ninth win of the year.
Ponder was on fire to start on offense with 22 points in the first quarter, with 14 points in the second to trail 38-36 at the half. The Lady Lions roared back in the second half with 17 points in the third and 18 points in the fourth to complete the comeback.
Karly Ivy was excellent with 23 points for Ponder, while Tate Wells scored 19 points.
The Lady Lions are an impressive 9-2 this year and will travel to Boyd on Friday.
Guyer 54, Red Oak 41
Guyer was all business Tuesday against Red Oak, as the Lady Wildcats made quick work of their opponent for a 54-41 victory.
From the jump the Lady Wildcats were in control, scoring 16 points in the first quarter and leading 25-17 at halftime. Guyer followed up with 29 combined points in the second half to Red Oak’s 24 points.
Bella Earle was brilliant for Guyer with 26 points in the winning effort.
With the win, the Lady Wildcats are now 7-4 on the year and will host McKinney next Tuesday.
Pottsboro 38, Sanger 36
POTTSBORO — A defensive battle with Pottsboro did not go the Sanger Lady Indians’ way on Tuesday, as they were beaten 38-36.
Sanger and Pottsboro scored just four points each in the first quarter with Pottsboro leading 16-14 at the break. Despite scoring 22 points total in the second half, the Lady Indians came up just short.
Lexi Martin was the top scorer for Sanger with 11 points.
Sanger is now 6-4 this season and will travel to Springtown on Friday.
Lake Dallas 68, Trophy Club Nelson 56
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of Trophy Club Nelson in a high-scoring affair Tuesday for a 68-56 final score.
Lake Dallas did well on offense with 19 points in the first quarter and 16 points in the second quarter, with Nelson leading 36-35 at the half. The Lady Falcons went on to score 33 points combined in the second half.
Mackenzie Buss scored a team high 17 points for Lake Dallas in the win. The Lady Falcons are now 7-4 this year.
Monday Argyle 64, Aubrey 60
ARGYLE — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals came up short on Monday in their final game before they start district play Friday, falling to Argyle 64-60.
Offense was not the problem for the Lady Chaps in the loss, as they scored 16 points in the first quarter and another 20 points in the second for a 36-27 lead at the half. However, a poor second half saw Aubrey outscored 37-24 by Argyle.
Rhianna Stevenson was excellent despite the loss with 20 points while June Chatterley picked up 17 points.
Aubrey drops to 2-4 this season and will host Celina in their first district game of the year.
Saturday Krum 56, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 39
FORT WORTH — A strong offensive performance helped lift the Krum Lady Bobcats to victory over Fort Worth Nolan Catholic on Saturday, using a pair of 15-point quarters en route to a 56-39 win.
Out of the gate, the Krum offense flexed their muscle with a 12-point first followed by a 15-point second quarter for a 27-15 advantage at the break. The Lady Bobcats followed that up with another 15 points in the third and 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Jacey Oster compiled 12 points for Krum in the win. Kate Zavishlak tallied 10 points herself.
With the win, the Lady Bobcats pull even at 5-5 this year and will take on Burkburnett at home on Friday.
Saginaw Chisholm Trail 32, Denton 26
SAGINAW — The Denton Lady Broncos were bested 32-26 in their contest with Saginaw Chisholm Trail on the road Saturday.
Denton never quite got going on the offensive attack, scoring just 18 combined points in the first half though they led 18-14 at the half. In the second half, the Lady Broncos didn’t fare much better with just eight points to Chisholm Trail’s 18.
Jateija Brown was the top scorer for Denton with 13 points.
The Lady Broncos are now 2-2 on the young season and play Irving on the road this Friday.