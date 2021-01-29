VALLEY VIEW — It was not much of a fight for the Ponder Lady Lions on the road Friday evening, as they coasted their way to a 96-25 victory.
Ponder came out strong offensively and never quite looked back, as they tallied 29 points in the first quarter and 26 points in the second for a massive 55-7 lead at halftime. The Lady Lions poured on another 31 points in the third quarter as well.
Tate Wells and Karly Ivy were the driving force behind the Ponder offensive machine with 26 and 24 points, respectively.
After the win, the Lady Lions are an outstanding 23-3 overall this season and remain perfect in district at 13-0. They host Whitesboro on Tuesday.
Sanger 89, Gainesville 15
SANGER — In what was a very nice way to finish the regular season and celebrate senior night, the Sanger Lady Indians collected one last victory before moving on to the payoffs by defeating Gainesville handedly 89-15.
Sanger made quick work of Gainesville early on by outscoring them 21-8 in the first quarter and 25-2 in the second to lead 46-10 at the break. The Lady Indians outscored Gainesville 43-5 in the second half.
Chloe Malone delivered in her final home game with 20 points while fellow senior Phoenix Dillin picked up six points. Carly Schmucker tallied 19 points as well.
Overall this season, Sanger finished with an 18-5 record and was a sparkling 11-1 in district play. They will start bi-district Feb. 11-13.
Guyer 59, McKinney Boyd 23
MCKINNEY — The Guyer Lady Wildcats picked up their seventh consecutive victory on Friday night against McKinney Boyd, dispatching them 59-23.
Guyer was able to hold Boyd to just nine points combined in the first half while compiling 11 points in the first quarter and 16 in the second. The Lady Wildcats busted the game open even further with a 21-point third quarter before sealing the win with an 11-point fourth.
Hailey Mason was the top scorer for the Lady Wildcats with 13 points while Bella Earle had 12.
Following the victory, Guyer is now a spectacular 10-1 in district matchups and and 18-5 overall. They will conclude the regular season against Little Elm on Tuesday.
Northwest 43, Denton 31
The Denton Lady Broncos could not come away with away with a win at home against Northwest on Friday, instead being defeated 43-31.
The Lady Broncos fell behind early thanks to just a seven-point first quarter before rallying back with 10 points in the second to narrow the halftime gap to 26-17. Both Denton and Northwest scored four points in the third while the Broncos were outscored 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
In the loss, Jateija Brown had over half of Denton’s total points with 17 while Seimone Griffin tallied seven points.
Denton falls to a disappointing 4-12 mark overall this year and is currently 0-11 in district contests. The Lady Broncos host Richland on Saturday.