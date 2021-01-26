PONDER — Another night, and another victory. That has been the story this season for the Ponder Lady Lions and it continued on Tuesday in a 95-31 blowout win that saw them clinch a share of the District 10-3A title.
The Lady Lions were fast and furious offensively in the first half, scoring 27 points in the opening quarter and another 21 points in the second for a 48-23 advantage at the midway point. Ponder pounced even more in the third quarter with a whopping 30 points before wrapping up with a 17-point fourth.
Tate Wells was sensational for Ponder with a 33-point effort and was supported by Chloe Poole, who had 17 points, and Karly Ivy with 15 points.
Ponder can win District 10-3A outright on Friday with a victory at Valley View. They currently sit at a sparkling 22-3 overall record and a 12-0 mark in district play.
Lake Dallas 76, Birdville 39
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — It is now an outstanding 13-game winning streak for the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons following Tuesday’s drubbing of Birdville, as they cruised to a 76-39 victory.
Out of the chute, the Lady Falcons were lockdown on both ends of the court with 17 points in the first quarter and a 21-point second as they held Birdville to just 11 points during that time. Lake Dallas kept coming offensively in the second half with a pair of 19-point quarters to ice the game.
Jorja Elliot and Bailey Broughton teamed up to lead the Lady Falcons’ attack on offense with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Mackenzie Buss also had 15 points.
Lake Dallas remains unbeaten at 11-0 in district contests this season and is 19-5 on the season. They will put those records on the line against Grapevine at home on Friday.
Argyle 40, Krum 37
KRUM — It was a nail-biting contest in Krum on Tuesday evening between division opponents, as the Argyle Lady Eagles came away victorious in a 40-37 comeback win.
Argyle was solid offensively in the first quarter with 11 points before following it up with just eight points to hold a narrow 19-18 lead at halftime. The Lady Eagles saw that lead evaporate in the third with Krum outscoring them 11-9 before storming back with a 12-point fourth to take home the win.
Bailey Timmons and Madi Lumsden each had 12 points for Argyle while Samantha Bacon put up nine points.
Following the win, the Lady Eagles move to 14-9 overall and 6-4 in district matchups. They will be on the road to Castleberry on Friday.
Sanger 54, Celina 33
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians moved their winning streak up to nine games following their successful effort against Celina on Tuesday, dispatching them 54-33.
It was all business in the first quarter for the Lady Indians with 19 points to Celina’s nine points before they tacked on another 11 points in the second to lead 30-14 at the break. Sanger stumbled to just nine points in the third quarter before putting Celina away for good with a 15-point fourth.
Lexi Martin did her job for the Lady Indians with 17 points and Carly Schmucker was right there with 15 points.
Sanger is now 17-5 overall this year and has a sparkling 10-1 district record. They wrap up their district schedule on Friday against Gainesville.
Colleyville Heritage 47, Denton 20
COLLEYVILLE — The tough slide for the Denton Lady Broncos continued on Tuesday evening at Colleyville Heritage, as they were bested for their ninth straight loss at 47-20.
Denton could not get much going offensively with just eight points in the first quarter and six in the second to trail 21-14 at the half. The Lady Broncos scored just four points in the third quarter before being outscored 16-2 in the fourth.
Jateija Brown and Seimone Griffin each had seven points in the loss for Denton.
The Lady Broncos are just 4-11 this season and winless in district play at 0-10. They host Justin Northwest on Friday.