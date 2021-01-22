CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons put on an offensive showcase on Friday evening at home in their district contest with Justin Northwest, as they cruised to a 78-37 victory.
Out of the gate the Lady Falcons were on a mission with 20 points in the first quarter and another 23 points in the second quarter to give themselves a big 43-19 lead at the midway point. Lake Dallas kept up the momentum with 16 points in the third quarter and 19 points in the fourth.
Jorja Elliot had 14 points in the win, while Mackenzie Buss was just behind with 13 points. Bailey Broughton also had 11 points.
Lake Dallas is a sparkling 17-5 this year and is unbeaten in district at 9-0 with an 11-game winning streak. They were set to host Richland on Saturday.
Ponder 74, Callisburg 24
CALLISBURG — It is now six consecutive wins for Ponder as the Lady Lions’ wonderful season continued Friday with a 74-24 drubbing of Callisburg.
Ponder did most of their heavy lifting offensively in the first half with a 26-point first quarter before turning up the heat with 36 points in the second quarter for a huge 62-16 advantage at the half. The Lady Lions had just 12 total points in the second half.
Tate Wells had a strong performance with 21 points while Karly Ivy tallied 15 points and Kenzie Crider was just behind with 13.
Following the win, Ponder is a spectacular 21-3 overall this season and an even better 11-0 against district foes. They will host Paradise on Tuesday.