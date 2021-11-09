Guyer let a 10-point fourth-quarter lead vanish before downing North Crowley 62-56 in overtime Tuesday night.
Guyer (2-0) had four players score in double figures, led by Raina Akbar with 16 points. Mariah Watson had 14, Hailey Mason scored 12 and Leilah Hubbard added 11 to help the offensive effort.
Guyer built up a 43-33 lead after three quarters before North Crowley (1-1) stormed back to force overtime. Guyer put the clamps down defensively in the extra frame, holding North Crowley to just five to pull out the win.
Braswell 61, The Colony 25
THE COLONY — Four players scored in double figures for Braswell during their 61-25 rout of The Colony on Tuesday night.
Alisa Williams led Braswell (2-0) with 15 points, as the Bengals led 26-6 after the first quarter and continued to pull away the rest of the game.
Jazmyne Jacskon and Danae Crosby each scored 12 and Kennedy Evans chipped in with 11. Darah Stewart scored four and Torie Sevier and Alyssa Boose each added three.
In two games this year, Braswell has outscored its opponents by a combined 138-36.
Denton 47, Dallas Hillcrest 16
Seimone Griffin scored 21 points to lead Denton to a dominating, season-opening win over Dallas Hillcrest 47-16 on Tuesday night.
From the opening moments of the game, Denton (1-0) was in complete control, outscoring Hillcrest 17-4 in the first quarter. By halftime, Denton led 31-11.
Denton only allowed Hillcrest to score five points the rest of the way as it cruised to the win.
Maggie Wainscott scored eight, Lenna Tran had seven, Marissa Brock scored six and Taliyah Donaldson and Taylor Crain chipped in with three and two points, respectively.
Krum 47, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 44
Mary Doyal and Ashlyn Baker led the offensive charge with 11 points each in Krum's 47-44 win over Fort Worth Nolan Catholic on Tuesday.
Krum's 21-point first quarter provided the cushion it needed to pick up its first win of the young season in a close contest with Nolan Catholic.
Kyra Anders chipped in with six points for Krum (1-1), Gracie Hunter and Genesis Martinez each added four, Samantha Orsi scored three and Karlee Hasting, Baylee Button and Carlie Marquez all scored two points apiece.
Sanger 75, Alvord 55
SANGER — Lexi Martin's 30-point performance boosted Sanger to a 75-55 win over No. 12 (TABC 2A Rankings) Alvord on Tuesday night.
Sanger (2-0) held just an eight-point lead at the half but then outscored Alvord 24-7 in the third quarter to put the game way for good.
After Martin's 30, Bella Ringenberg was next for Sanger with 14, Kate Couch scored eight, Elaine Pomeroy added seven. Morgan Hartman scored six and Hope Hughey and Carly Schmucker added four.
Sanger is at home on Friday for a 6 p.m. tilt against Lucas Lovejoy.
Plano John Paul II 62, Ponder 48
PLANO — After a great start to the season with a 73-point win over Melissa on Friday, Ponder could not replicate that effort in a 62-48 setback to fellow No. 4 Plano John Paul II on Tuesday night
Ponder is ranked fourth in the TABC Class 3A rankings, while John Paul II is at No. 4 in the TABC private rankings.
Tate Wells scored 21 to lead Ponder (1-1) in the loss. Ponder got off to a slow start, scoring only four points in the first quarter and falling behind by 12.
Ponder was able to cut the deficit to 40-37 by the end of the third quarter, but John Paul II outscored Ponder 22-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Karyl Ivy chipped in for Ponder with 10 points, Kassi Ballard scored nine, Kenzie Crider added six and Devyn Weiland had two points.