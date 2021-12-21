Braswell took little time to assert itself Monday over Guyer in a 59-33 drubbing.
The Bengals jumped out to a 22-4 lead and proceeded to handle the Wildcats in a district road win.
LSU recruit Alisa Williams continued her recent tear, scoring a game-high 22 points to lead Braswell (18-2, 3-0). Torie Sevier added 11 points and Grambling recruit Jazmyne Jackson had 10 points.
Mariah Watson had 11 points to lead Guyer (7-12, 0-3).
Krum 67, Fort Worth Castleberry 14
The Lady Bobcats (14-7, 1-1) used a huge first quarter to set the tone in a blowout win over Castleberry Tuesday.
After grabbing a 16-3 lead at the end of the first, Krum tacked on 21 points in the second quarter and outscored Castleberry 30-6 in the second half.
Karlee Hastings helped push the Krum offense with 17 points. Mary Doyle recorded 15 points, and Gracie Hunter racked up 11 points.
Ryan 39, Denton 32
Janiah Allen tallied 16 points for the Lady Raiders to dispatch their crosstown rival Denton.
Despite a slow start with just seven points in the first quarter, Ryan picked up the pace with 13 points in the second frame. However, in the third Ryan put some distance between them and the Lady Broncos with a 12-6 run that proved to be the difference.
Abby Kirk put up nine points, and Seimone Griffin had 23 points for Denton.
Ponder 93, Boyd 20
It was another dominant performance for Ponder that included a 39-point opening frame to take care of Boyd early on Tuesday.
Ponder scored regularly with 26 points in the second and outscored Boyd 28-6 in the second half.
Tate Wells was lights out again in the scoring department, pacing the Lady Lions with 37 points. Kassi Ballard had a strong performance as well with 22 points.
Sanger 32, Aubrey 18
Sanger (15-4, 2-0) got the best of Aubrey in their showdown on Tuesday in what turned out to be a defensive battle.
The Lady Indians scored 11 points in each of the first two quarters, while the Lady Chaps cobbled together a pair of 7-point quarters, including seven points from June Chatterly.
Carly Schmucker had 11 points for Sanger.
Lake Dallas 51, Northwest 29
Lake Dallas parlayed a 22-point first quarter against Northwest into a big win on Tuesday.
A 6-point second slowed the Lady Falcons (14-4, 3-0) down, but they fired right back with 23 points through the third and fourth quarters. In that same timeframe, Northwest could only scrape together 15 points.
Bailey Broughton had 12 points, while Camryn Richardson compiled nine points. Elsewhere, Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliot each had eight.