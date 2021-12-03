POTTSBORO — Krum walked away with two wins on Friday to wrap up the Pottsboro Tournament.
Mary Doyle scored 14 points to lead Krum (9-6) in the first win of the day in a 32-21 win over Aubrey. Krum led 21-10 at the half and held Aubrey to single digits in each quarter.
Gracie Hunter added seven points and Karlee Hastings and Kyra Anders each added four.
In the second game, Krum used a 12-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter to pull away from Woden in a 50-36 win.
Genesis Martinez scored 11, Ashlyn Baker and Hunter each added nine and Hastings scored eight.
Aubrey Drops 2 in Pottsboro
POTTSBORO — On Friday, Aubrey fell 32-21 to Krum and 47-26 to Pottsboro to finish the Pottsboro Tournament.
In the first game against Krum, Aubrey (4-7) could not get its offense going, scoring in single digits in every quarter. At the half, Krum led 21-10.
Audrey Beaty led Aubrey with 10 points, Abby Hammett and Rhianna Stevenson each added three.
In the second game, Aubrey was still held to single digits in each quarter. Pottsboro blew the game open in the third quarter with a 21-3 scoring advantage.
Graci Grisso led Aubrey with seven points, Kynadi Hall had five and Brooklyn Weier scored four.
Aubrey returns to play on Tuesday night in Blue Ridge.
Liberty Christian Wins 2
Liberty Christian secured wins over Medina Valley (52-30) and Austin Bowie (73-54) on Friday.
Jadyn Fife scored 20 points for Liberty Christian (12-3) in the win over Medina Valley. Liberty took a 28-17 lead to the half before outscoring Medina Valley 16-3 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Lauren Ullrich scored 13 and Emma Wolski added 10.
Against Bowie, Fife again reached the 20-point mark, scoring 22 as Liberty Christian outscored Bowie 43-21 in the second half. Emma Kay Martin scored a team-high 24 points for Liberty in the win.
Braswell 58, Irving MacArthur 26
Alisa Williams scored a game-high 15 points to lead Braswell to a 58-26 win over Irving MacArthur on Friday.
Yves Cox scored 10 points, Danae Crosby scored seven and Torie Sevier and Kennedy Evans each added six.
Ryan 45, Fort Worth Chisholm Trail 33
SAGINAW — Janiah Allen's double-double powered Ryan in a 45-33 win over Chisholm Trail on Friday.
As a team, Ryan shot 41% from the field in the win and used a 14-5 scoring advantage in the second quarter to pull away.
Allen scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win. Abbey Kirk scored 12 points and added six assists.