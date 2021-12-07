Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Partly cloudy. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: December 8, 2021 @ 2:21 am
Gracie Hunter and Mary Doyle scored a combined 42 points to lead Krum to a 70-67 overtime win over Grapevine Tuesday.
Hunter scored 22 and Doyle had 20 to help Krum (11-6) overcome a 10-point halftime deficit in the third quarter and pull out the win in overtime.
Ashlyn Baker and Genesis Martinez each added 11 and Karlee Hastings scored six.
BLUE RIDGE — A 16-6 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter propelled Aubrey to a 32-20 win Tuesday night against Blue Ridge.
Aubrey (6-7) led 13-7 at the half but then were outscored 7-3 in the third quarter to make the game 16-14 heading into the fourth.
It wasn’t until the fourth where Aubrey pulled away for the win.
Rhianna Stevenson led the Lady Chaps with nine points, Audrey Beaty scored six and Kynadi Hall and Meagan Szostek each tallied five.
Aubrey is at home on Friday to play Argyle.
ARGYLE — Liberty Christian’s game against Trinity Christian-Addison was never in doubt as it held an 18-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 73-32 win on Tuesday.
Jadyn Fife scored 25 to lead the Warriors, which never trailed in the game. Liberty Christian led 39-16 at the half and 59-24 at the end of the third.
Emma Wolski added 13 points for Liberty Christian, Emma Kay Martin scored 10, Laurent Ullrich added seven and Gillian Folk chipped in with six.
Sanger edged past Pottsboro 53-45 on Tuesday to improve to 11-2 on the year.
Three players for Sanger scored in double figures, led by Lexi Martin with 19. Bella Ringenberg added 14 and Carly Schmucker had 12.
Sanger led 30-25 at the half but only carried a three-point lead into the fourth quarter. Sanger turned to its defense in the fourth on the way to an 11-6 scoring advantage to pull away for the win.