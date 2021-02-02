For the third consecutive season the Guyer Lady Wildcats clinched a share of the district title, thrashing their way to an 81-43 victory over Little Elm on Tuesday.
Guyer was off to the races offensively with a 19-point first quarter before they exploded for 29 points in the second quarter to take a 48-21 advantage into the locker room at the midway point. The Lady Wildcats kept up that pace in the second half with a 15-point third and 18 points in the fourth.
Bella Earle and Evie Goetz were phenomenal for Guyer, as Earle had a 26-point night while Goetz recorded 23 points.
Following the win, the Lady Wildcats end the season with a 19-5 overall record and a excellent 11-1 district mark. They will have the chance to clinch the district title outright if Allen loses to Prosper on Tuesday or to Braswell on Friday.
Ponder 69, Whitesboro 34
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions concluded their district-winning season at home on Tuesday with a 69-34 thumping of Whitesboro.
Ponder got on the gas early on offense with a 16-point opening quarter followed by 19 points in the second quarter for a 35-14 halftime lead. The Lady Lions busted the ballgame open with 23 points in the third quarter and 11 points in the fourth.
Karly Ivy led the way offensively with 17 points while Tate Wells and Kassi Ballard each picked up 14 points.
The Lady Lions end their season with a perfect 14-0 district record and a sparkling 24-3 overall record.
Krum 47, Springtown 38
KRUM — The Krum Lady Bobcats took care of business against Springtown on Tuesday night, winning 47-38 to wrap up their 2020-21 season.
The Lady Bobcats got out to a bit of a slow start in the first quarter with 12 points before stumbling to just eight points to lead 20-16 at the half. Krum came back with just eight points again before breaking out for 19 points in the fourth to seal the victory.
Mary Doyle led in the win with a 20-point night, while Hannah Henderson compiled 10 points.
Krum finishes the season at an even 11-11 overall mark and 5-5 in district.