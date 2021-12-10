A nine-point scoring advantage in the second quarter lifted Lake Dallas to a 60-52 win over Hurst L.D. Bell on Friday.
Camryn Richarson (17 points) and Jorja Elliott (14 points) combined for 31 points to lead Lake Dallas (11-4), and Bailey Broughton added 10.
Lake Dallas led by five after the first quarter, but a 15-6 scoring margin in the second pushed the lead to 32-18 at the half.
Mackenzie Buss added eight points for the Lady Falcons.
Krum 46, Princeton 45
Krum needed overtime on Friday night to edge past Princeton 46-45.
Krum (12-6) outscored Princeton 12-4 in the third quarter to flip a four point deficit into a four-point lead going into the final frame. But Krum could not keep its lead, only scoring four points in the fourth.
In overtime, Krum outscored Princeton 7-6 to pick up the win.
Genesis Martinez led all scorers with 16 points and Mary Doyle added 12 for Krum. Ashlyn Baker chipped in with eight and Kyra Anders scored seven.
Prosper 61, Ryan 32
Ryan struggled shooting on Friday in a 61-32 loss to Prosper.
Despite only being down by eight at halftime, Ryan could not cut into the deficit as it was outscored 36-15 in the second half.
Abbey Kirk and Janiah Allen each led Ryan with 12 points, but as a team Ryan only shot 38% from the floor compared to Prosper’s 67% shooting.
Prosper outscored Ryan 14-8 in the third quarter and then 22-7 in the fourth to pull away for the big win.
Liberty Christian 77, Aledo 45
Liberty Christian jumped on Aledo early and never let off the throttle in a 77-45 win on Friday.
Liberty Christian had four players score in double figures, led by Jadyn Fife with 24. Emma Kay Martin and Lauren Ullrich each scored 14 and Emma Wolski added 11.
The Lady Warriors (16-3) built a 25-8 lead after the first quarter and proceeded to build on it throughout the entire game. They outscored Aledo 19-16 in the second, 22-11 in the third and 11-10 in the fourth.
Guyer 60, Dallas Pinkston 27
Raina Akbar scored a game-high 23 points to lead Guyer to a 60-27 win on Friday over Dallas Pinkston.
Guyer (7-9) held a slim 10-6 lead in the first quarter before taking a 28-13 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Lady Wildcats continued to flash a stingy defense, giving up only 14 points while continuing to pull away.
Katelyn Jones added 13 for Guyer, Hailey Mason contributed with seven points and Lauryn Stephens scored six.