FRISCO — After a win over Cedar Hill to start the Mavs Fall Classic Blue Division, Guyer stumbled against McKinney North 42-25 to start the second day. KK Jones scored nine to lead Guyer (3-2), which only scored double figures in one of the four quarters against North. Raina Akbar added seven.
In the day’s second game, Guyer could not top Prosper in a very close match, losing 57-55.
Leilah Hubbard scored 15 to lead Guyer with Akbar adding 13 and Jones scoring 10.
Guyer takes on Mansfield Timberview at 12:30 p.m. to complete the tournament on Saturday.
Denton goes 1-1 in tourney
FRISCO — After starting the Mavs Fall Classic with a close loss to North Forney on Thursday, Denton followed that up by splitting its two Friday games against Lufkin and Waxahachie.
Against Lufkin, Denton (2-2) only managed 10 points between the second and third quarters, which blew the game open for Lufkin in the 44-26 route. Seimone Griffin led Denton with 21.
In the second game, Griffin poured in another 22 points to lead the way to a 43-39 overtime win over Waxahachie. Maggie Wainscott added nine.
In its next game, Denton plays Arlington Martin at 11 a.m. at Frisco Independence.
Sanger 57, Lucas Lovejoy 25
SANGER — Sanger stayed perfect on the young season with a dominating 57-25 win over Lucas Lovejoy on Friday.
Four players, led by Elaine Pomeroy’s 15 and Bella Ringenberg’s 13, powered Sanger (3-0) to the win. Sanger held an 11-point lead after the first quarter, which ballooned to 23 by halftime.
Sanger takes on Nevada Community on Tuesday at home.
Flower Mound Marcus 37, Krum 35
KRUM — Ashlyn Baker scored eight, but it was not enough for Krum in a 37-35 loss to Flower Mound Marcus.
Krum (1-2) led after the third quarter but could not hold on for the win as Marcus outscored Krum 11-7 in the final frame.
Genesis Martinez and Gracie Hunter added six and five, respectively, and Mary Doyle and Kyra Anders each scored four.
Liberty splits on Friday
Liberty Christian went 1-1 on Friday, starting the day with a 46-37 loss to Royse City before bouncing back with a 66-45 win over Lubbock Coronado.
Emma Kay Matin scored 21 and Emma Wolski added 11 to lead Liberty in the game against Royse City, but they had little help elsewhere in the setback.
In the day’s second game, Liberty jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter over Coronado and steadily built on it the rest of the game. Wolski had a team-high 24 against Coronado followed by Lauren Ullrich’s 14.