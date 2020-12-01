PONDER — In a rare showdown with Ponder, the Guyer Lady Wildcats dispatched the Lady Lions Saturday on the road with a 65-55 victory.
Guyer found themselves trailing 34-31 at the half despite a 16-point first quarter and 17-point second quarter. However, the Lady Wildcats flexed their muscles in the second half by holding Ponder to just 21 total points while scoring 32 points during that time.
Bella Earle and Evie Goetz spearheaded the Guyer offense with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Tuesday
Ponder 61, Gunter 44
PONDER — The Ponder Lady Lions avenged their loss to Guyer on Saturday by taking care of business against Gunter with a strong offensive performance that resulted in a 61-44 win.
From the tip-off, Ponder came out of the gates hot on offense with 14 points in the first quarter followed by another 17 points in the second for a 31-19 advantage at the break. The Lady Lions turned up the heat in the second half, including an 18-point fourth to seal the deal.
Ponder was led by a trio of scorers, including Tate Wells with 13 points, Marlee Moynagh with 11 points and Karly Ivy with 10 points.
With the win, the Lady Lions improve to an impressive 7-2 overall mark and will take on Weatherford on Friday.
Argyle 42, Grapevine 31
ARGYLE — It was an excellent night for the Argyle Lady Eagles on Tuesday against Grapevine, as they put a stop to their two-game losing skid by taking down the Lady Mustangs 42-31.
It was all about the defense for Argyle in the first half against Grapevine, holding them to just 11 total points while putting up 26 points of their own during the first two quarters. The Lady Eagles struggled in the third quarter with just six points before scoring another 10 points in the fourth.
Bailey Timmons was spectacular for Argyle, scoring a whopping 31 of the Lady Eagles’ 42 points.
Argyle now sits at 4-4 overall and will look to keep the momentum up against Aledo on Friday.
Sanger 48, Rock Hill 36
FRISCO — A huge fourth quarter helped lift the Sanger Lady Indians to victory against Rock Hill on Tuesday, as they defeated them 48-36.
There was not much offense for either team in the first half, with both Sanger and Rock Hill scoring single-digits in each quarter while the Lady Indians held a narrow 14-11 lead at halftime. Sanger would go on to put up 12 points in the third before exploding for a 22-point fourth.
Bella Ringenberg was phenomenal for the Lady Indians with a 20-point night.
Sanger put a stop to their two-game losing streak with the win and improve to 4-3 overall. They will take on Northwest on the road this Friday.
Bishop Lynch 61, Guyer 42
DALLAS — The Guyer Lady Wildcats were handed their fourth loss of the season by Bishop Lynch on Tuesday, as a stagnant offense proved to be their downfall in a 61-42 loss.
Guyer hung with Bishop Lynch through the first quarter, trailing just 15-13. However, the Lady Wildcats would go on to be outscored 31-15 during the next two quarters before putting up 14 points in the final quarter.
Bella Earle had an impressive showing for Guyer in the loss with 19 points.
The Lady Wildcats are now just 5-4 this year and will look to get back on track against Skyline this Friday.
Princeton 39, Aubrey 30
PRINCETON — A lackluster offensive showing for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals cost them a win against Princeton on Tuesday, coming up short 39-30.
In the first quarter, neither squad fared particularly well on offense with Princeton leading just 6-2 at its conclusion. The Lady Chaps rallied back with a 10-point second, though they still trailed 13-12 at the half. Aubrey was outscored 26-18 in the second half.
Abby Hammett was the lead scorer for the Lady Chaps with 10 points in the losing effort.
Aubrey is just 2-3 this season and will return to their home court against Howe on Friday.