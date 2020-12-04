It was all Guyer at home on Friday evening against Dallas Skyline, as the Lady Wildcats manhandled Skyline in a 60-32 smackdown.
Guyer hit the gas early on offense and never really looked back, outscoring Skyline 21-6 in the first quarter and leading 29-15 at the half. The Lady Wildcats kept that momentum going in the second half with 15 points in the third quarter and another 16 in the fourth.
Bella Earle paced Guyer’s offense with 13 points in win, while Evie Goetz followed closely with 11 points of her own.
The Lady Wildcats improve to 6-4 this season and will host Red Oak in the final nondistrict game on Tuesday.
Ponder 61, Weatherford 32
WEATHERFORD — The Ponder Lady Lions laid claim to their eighth victory of the season on Friday, dispatching Weatherford in blowout fashion 61-32 behind a strong offensive night.
In the first half, Ponder wasted no time jumping out to a quick and sizable lead thanks in part to a 15-point first quarter and 19-point second for a 34-13 halftime advantage. The Lady Lions went on to outscore Weatherford 27-18 in the second half.
Kassi Ballard and Tate Wells teamed up to lead the Lady Lions to victory with a pair of 16-point efforts.
Ponder is an impressive 8-2 on the year and will look to stay hot at home next Tuesday against Keller.
Argyle 73, Aledo 51
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles took care of business against Aledo on Friday evening at home, exploding for 26 points in the second quarter to help push them to a 73-51 rout.
Despite just scoring 10 points in the first quarter, the Lady Eagles racked up 26 points in the second quarter while scoring another 23 points in the third. Madi Lumsden was sensational for Argyle with a whopping 19 points.
Argyle moves to 5-4 this season and will host Aubrey on Monday.
Thursday Denton 45, Mesquite 34
A trio of top scorers and a strong first half offensively helped lift the Denton Lady Broncos to a 45-34 victory over Mesquite on Thursday.
The Lady Broncos found themselves out ahead after the first quarter 14-11 before tacking on 13 points in the second quarter for a 27-22 lead at the break. The Lady Broncos sputtered to just five points in the third quarter and 13 points in the fourth.
Jateija Brown was crucial for the Denton offense with 19 points. Seimone Griffin put up 14 points of her own while Maggie Wainscott had 12 points.
After the win, the Lady Broncos are 2-1 this season and play Saginaw Chisholm Trail on Saturday.