The Guyer Lady Wildcats rebounded from their loss on Saturday with a huge 65-20 victory over McKinney Boyd on Tuesday as coach Aimee Kilgore claimed her 100th career victory.
Out of the chute, Guyer was hot on the offensive side of the ball with 23 points in the first quarter before coming back down to earth with a 13-point second quarter for a sizable midway-point lead of 36-9. The Lady Wildcats hit Boyd again with 22 points in the third quarter followed by just seven points in the fourth.
Bella Earle led the offensive attack for Guyer with a 24-point night, while Katelyn Jones had 11 points and Evie Goetz had 10.
Guyer is a strong 12-5 this season overall and 4-1 in its district contests. The Lady Wildcats will travel to Little Elm this Friday.
Lake Dallas 69, Grapevine 66 (OT)
GRAPEVINE — In an absolute thriller of a ballgame Tuesday, Lake Dallas emerged victorious against Grapevine after completing the win 69-66 in overtime.
Each squad matched the other step for step in the first half, as Lake Dallas had a pair of 15-point quarters while Grapevine had 19-point first and 11-point second quarter. The Lady Falcons compiled 18 points in the third and 13 points in the fourth before besting Grapevine 8-5 in overtime.
Jorja Elliot was unstoppable for Lake Dallas with a huge 29-point night, and Camyrn Richardson picked up 18 points.
The Lady Falcons sit at a 13-5 mark on the season and a perfect 5-0 in their district games this season. They will square off with Ryan on Friday.
Argyle 83, Fort Worth Castleberry 10
ARGYLE — It was all Argyle Lady Eagles on Tuesday evening against Fort Worth Castleberry, as the Lady Eagles flexed their offensive muscles en route to an 83-10 thrashing.
Argyle had 28 points in the first quarter alone, then stormed back with 23 more points in the second quarter for an astounding 51-4 advantage at the break. The Lady Eagles continued their dominance with a combined 32 points in the second half.
Bailey Timmons was a rock star for Argyle with a whopping 29 points while Ashlin Crabtree had 17 points and Madi Lumsden had 16.
Argyle improves to a strong 11-6 mark this season and 3-1 in district play. They will return to the court next Monday against Bridgeport on the road.
Krum 54, Lake Worth 14
KRUM — A phenomenal defensive effort was crucial in Krum’s Tuesday contest with Lake Worth, with the Lady Bobcats cruising to win in a 54-14 beatdown.
Krum was off and running in the first quarter with a quick 15 points followed by another 10 in the second quarter, while holding Lake Worth a combined eight points total. The Lady Bobcats outscored Lake Worth 29-6 in the second half.
Mary Doyle and Jacey Oster each compiled 12 points in the winning effort for Krum while Karlee Hastings totaled eight points.
With the win, the Lady Bobcats snap their two-game skid and improve to 7-8 overall and collect their first district win of the season. They will host Fort Worth Castleberry at home this Thursday.
Sanger 61, Gainesville 20
GAINESVILLE — A strong offensive output from Sanger on Tuesday against Gainesville netted the Lady Indians not only a 61-20 victory, but their fourth consecutive victory as well.
The Lady Indians produced a modest 10 points in the first quarter; however, they busted the game open in the second quarter by outscoring Gainesville 26-2 for a 36-7 lead at the break. Sanger went on to score 25 combined points in the second half.
Lexi Martin was incredible with 23 points for Sanger, while Chloe Malone and Elaine Pomeroy combined for 17 points.
Sanger is an impressive 5-1 in district thus far and an even better 12-5 overall. They will return to the court on Tuesday at Anna.
Melissa 65, Aubrey 41
MELISSA — In what has been an up-and-down season for Aubrey, Tuesday night was no different as the Lady Chaparrals were dispatched by Melissa on the road 65-41.
A stagnant offense certainly contributed to the Lady Chaps’ misfortunes against Melissa as they mustered a total of 14 points in the first half to Melissa’s 31. However, Aubrey did battle back in the second half with 14 points in the third and 13 points in the fourth.
Rhianna Stevenson was excellent despite the loss with 18 points. Audrey Beaty collected 11 points also.
Aubrey falls to 6-6 on the year, though they still hold a respectable 4-2 record in district. They will look to bounce back at Celina this Friday.
Justin Northwest 48, Denton 34
JUSTIN — The Denton Lady Broncos suffered a loss at the hands of Justin Northwest on Tuesday evening, falling 48-34.
Denton fell behind 22-6 after the first quarter before tallying nine points in the second quarter, though they still trailed 30-15 at the break. The Lady Broncos outscored Northwest 19-18 in the second half, but it was not enough to complete the comeback.
Jateija Brown was the top scorer for Denton with 11 points while Seimone Griffin and Olivia Upchurch each had eight points.
Following the loss, the Lady Broncos are now 4-7 overall this season and winless in district at 0-5. They host Birdville on Friday.
Saturday
Lake Dallas 92, Birdville 21
BIRDVILLE — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons put on an absolute clinic on Saturday afternoon against Birdville, as they used their offensive firepower to cruise to a 92-21 victory.
In the first half, the Lady Falcons essentially put an end to the game before it ever started, with 27 points in the first quarter and another 22 points in the second quarter for a massive 49-9 halftime lead. Lake Dallas outscored Birdville 43-12 in the second half.
Bailey Broughton was the top scorer for Lake Dallas with 15 points, while Jorja Elliot and Mackenzie Buss each had 12 points.
Bridgeport 51, Ponder 42
BRIDGEPORT — It was a rare loss for the Ponder Lady Lions on the road against Bridgeport on Saturday, as they were bested 51-42.
The Lady Lions were slow out of the gate offensively by their standards with just a 12-point first quarter and only six points in the second quarter to give Bridgeport a 24-18 lead at the half. The Lady Lions stumbled to just eight points in the third quarter before they scored 16 points in the fourth.
Kassi Ballard had 10 points in the loss for Ponder with Karly Ivy picking up six points as well.
Colleyville Heritage 33, Denton 29
COLLEYVILLE — Though the Lady Broncos found themselves staying competitive with Colleyville Heritage on Saturday, Denton wasn’t able to capture the victory in their 33-29 loss.
The Lady Broncos tallied just four points in the first quarter before scoring 10 points in the second quarter to narrow the halftime deficit to 23-14. Denton went on to outscore Heritage 15-10 in the second half.
Jateija Brown and Seimone Griffin teamed to score 10 points each for Denton.
Aubrey 53, Anna 40
AUBREY — Aubrey took care of business against Anna on Saturday, winning 52-40 thanks in part to the Lady Chaps’ big fourth quarter.
Offensively, the Lady Chaps held their own with an 11-point first quarter and 12-point second quarter to take a 23-15 lead to the locker room at the break. Aubrey fired right back in the second half with 13 points in the third quarter before busting the game open with 17 points in the fourth.
Rhianna Stevenson was strong for Aubrey with 16 points while Audrey Beaty recorded a 13-point day.
Argyle 46, Krum 31
KRUM — The Lady Eagles’ strong season continued in Saturday’s matchup with Krum, as Argyle took home a convincing 46-31 win.
Argyle jumped out to a quick 17-8 first-quarter lead, followed by an 11-point second quarter for a 28-19 lead at the half. The Lady Eagles pulled away further in the second half with a 14-point third quarter to seal the win.
Ashlin Crabtree had a game to remember with a 23-point performance, while Madi Lumsden had 10 points.
Allen 64, Guyer 62
ALLEN — It was a tough loss for the Lady Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Allen, as Guyer was narrowly defeated in a 64-62 nail-biter.
The Lady Wildcats found themselves down 18-13 after the first quarter. After another 13 points in the second quarter, they trailed 28-23 at the break. The Lady Wildcats began a comeback attempt in the third quarter with 22 points and 14 points in the fourth, but were ultimately just short.
Evie Goetz was excellent for the Lady Wildcats with 24 points, while Hailey Mason put up 19 points of her own.