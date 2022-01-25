Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 1:57 am
Braswell senior Alisa Williams had 21 points on Senior Night on Tuesday.
LITTLE ELM — Led two by its two trusty seniors, Braswell had little trouble with Guyer in a 66-33 rout Tuesday on Senior Night.
Alisa Williams scored a game-high 21 points and Jazmyne Jackson added 12 for the Bengals (28-2, 9-0), who are riding a 21-game winning streak.
Kennedy Evans, a sophomore, added 14 points for Braswell, ranked No. 12 in the latest Class 6A poll.
Raina Akbar has 12 points to lead Guyer (9-20, 1-8), which fell to Braswell 59-33 in their first meeting last month.
Ryan completed its regular-season sweep of crosstown rival Denton on Tuesday, using a 16-6 fourth quarter to pull away from the Broncos.
Much like Ryan’s 37-32 home win over Denton in December, the Raiders won in grind-it-out fashion after entering the fourth quarter with a 25-24 edge in the rematch.
Janiah Allen had a game-high 15 points to lead Ryan, which improved to 6-4 in district play.
Abby Kirk added 12 points for the Raiders.
The Broncos (12-17, 2-8) were led by Seimone Griffin’s 11 points.
The top-ranked Eagles were too much for Bridgeport in a Class 4A district road game Tuesday.
Junior sharpshooter Madi Lumsden hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for unscathed Argyle, which improved to 28-0. Caroline Lyles also scored in double figures (13 points).
Sanger, ranked No. 14 in the latest Class 4A poll, leaned on its defense to breeze past rival Aubrey on Tuesday.
Not a single player on the Indians’ roster scored in double figures, a balanced effort led by Elain Pomeroy (nine points) and Lexi Martin (eight points).
The 20th-ranked squad in the Class 3A ranks, Ponder cruised past its district rival in a road win.
The Lions improved to 10-0 in district play. No other details were reported before press time.