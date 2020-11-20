ARGYLE — Though they found themselves trailing at the half, the Argyle Lady Eagles rallied for a 52-38 comeback win over Sanger on Friday thanks in part to a second-half offensive explosion.
Despite a solid 12-point first quarter for Argyle, they could only muster five points in the second quarter to Sanger’s 10 points, putting the Lady Eagles in a 19-17 hole at the break. Argyle would soar back, however, in the third with 21 points and another 14 points in the fourth to seal the victory.
Madi Lumsden was a force for the Lady Eagles with an outstanding 26 points.
Friday’s win was Argyle’s third on the season, pushing their overall record to 3-2.
The Lady Eagles will travel to Frisco Centennial on Monday.
Whitewright 43, Aubrey 25
AUBREY — A stagnant offense was the key component in the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals’ loss to Whitewright on Friday, as they fell 43-25.
The Lady Chaps were not able to score double digits in any of the four quarters of the ballgame, with just 12 points coming in the first half and 13 coming in the second.
June Chatterley had a solid night for Aubrey in the loss with 10 points, while Rhianna Stevenson tallied seven.
Aubrey remains winless this season at 0-2 and will look to get back on track Monday at Valley View.