AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals collected their third district win of the season on Friday thanks in part to a strong defensive effort over Sanger 39-24.
It was a low-scoring affair for most of the first half with both the Lady Chaps and Sanger tied at 13-13 at halftime. However, Aubrey came back in the second half to outscore Sanger 26-11 and seal the victory.
Abby Hammett led the offense for Aubrey with 11 points while Rhianna Stevenson was just behind with 10.
Aubrey is now 5-4 overall and 3-0 in district. They will travel to Van Alstyne on Tuesday.
Ponder 94, Pilot Point 31
PILOT POINT — It was an absolute thrashing for the Ponder Lady Lions on Friday on the road against Pilot Point, as the Lady Lions scored a minimum of 20 points in each quarter en route to a 94-31 beatdown.
Ponder jumped out to a 20-10 lead after the first quarter before coming right back with another 24 points in the second for a halftime lead of 44-16. The Lady Lions kept that same intensity in the second half with 22 points in the third and 28 in fourth.
Karly Ivy had a night to remember with 26 points for Ponder. Tate Wells was excellent with 22 points.
Ponder is a phenomenal 12-2 this season and a perfect 3-0 in district. They host Callisburg next Tuesday.
Lake Dallas 60, Colleyville Heritage 36COLLEYVILLE — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons took care of business against Colleyville Heritage on Friday evening, as they used a big first quarter to help them to a 60-36 win.
Out of the gate the Lady Falcons came out strong with a 20-point first quarter before they came down to just 13 points in the second quarter for a 33-10 advantage at the half. Lake Dallas narrowly outscored Colleyville Heritage 27-26 in the second half.
Jorja Elliot and Mackenzie Buss were awesome for the Lake Dallas offense with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
After the victory, Lake Dallas is 2-0 in their district schedule and 10-4 on the year.
Argyle 71, Lake Worth 19
ARGYLE — Thanks to spectacular offensive output, the Argyle Lady Falcons found themselves on the right side a rather lopsided final score of 71-19 against Lake Worth on Friday.
The Lady Eagles had 17 points in the first quarter to Lake Worth’s five points before they erupted for 25 points in the second quarter for a 42-9 lead at the break. Argyle pressed on in the second half with 17 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.
Bailey Timmons was the top scorer for the Lady Eagles with a 22-point performance.
Argyle moves to 8-5 overall this season and 1-1 in district play and will travel to Bridgeport Tuesday.
Braswell 71, Little Elm 48
LITTLE ELM — The Braswell Lady Bengals got a big win over crosstown rival Little Elm on Friday by a final score of 71-48.
Offensively, Braswell was excellent to start off with 18 points in the first quarter before tacking on 21 points in the second to take a 39-20 lead to the locker room at the half. The Lady Bengals kept up the pace with 32 combined points in the second half.
Alisa Williams was superb for Braswell with a 30-point masterpiece.
Richland 37, Denton 28
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — It was tough sledding for the Denton Lady Broncos on Friday against Richland as they suffered a 37-28 loss on the road.
Denton held the lead for the entirety of the first half with eight points in the first quarter and seven in the second to lead 15-11 at the break. The Lady Broncos saw the game slip away in the fourth quarter as they were outscored 19-5.
Jateija Brown had 13 points for Denton in the loss.
The Lady Broncos are just 3-4 this year and 0-2 in district.