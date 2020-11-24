AUBREY — The Aubrey Lady Chaparrals took care of business on Tuesday at home, using a strong defensive effort to get the 45-40 win.
Offensively, the Lady Chaps came out strong in the first quarter with 23 points before stumbling to just seven points for a 30-14 lead at the break. It was a different story in the second half as Aubrey was outscored 26-15 but was able to hold on for the win.
Rhianna Stevenson led the offense with 11 points while Abby Hammett backed her with eight points as well.
With the victory, the Lady Chaps move to an even 2-2 overall and will travel to Princeton next Tuesday.
Ponder 54, Bowie 45
BOWIE — It was a good night for the Ponder Lady Lions in their bout with Bowie Tuesday, claiming their fifth straight win by a final score of 54-45.
For most of the ballgame, both Ponder and Bowie were in a tightly locked battle with the Lady Lions narrowly leading 30-29 at the break. Ponder began to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Tate Wells and Kassi Ballard took control of the offense for the Lady Lions by scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Ponder is an impressive 6-1 this season and will host Guyer this Saturday.
Princeton 46, Lake Dallas 39
CORNITH — An inconsistent offense was the key to the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons suffering defeat to Princeton 46-39.
Though Lake Dallas scored 14 points in the first quarter, they were not able to replicate that in the second and third quarters, scoring a combined 12 points during that time.
Mackenzie Buss had a strong performance despite the loss with 16 points.
Lake Dallas falls to 5-3 this season following the loss and will look to get back on track against Little Elm next week.
South Grand Prairie 65, Guyer 54
GUYER — A lackluster offensive showing for the Guyer Lady Wildcats was key to their 65-54 loss to South Grand Prairie on Tuesday.
Guyer saw the game get away from them in the second quarter as they were outscored 18-7 for a 30-17 deficit at halftime. The Lady Wildcats battled back in the second half with 37 combined points.
Evie Goetz was excellent with a 27-point night.
Monday Aubrey 52, Valley View 18
VALLEY VIEW — In dominant fashion, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals took care of business against Valley View, smashing them in a 52-18 rout.
Aubrey was able to use a huge 20-point second quarter during the first half while holding Valley View to just five combined points for a 33-5 halftime advantage. The Lady Chaps went on to outscore them 19-13 in the second half.
Abby Hammett and Rhianna Stevenson helmed the Aubrey offense with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Peaster 75, Sanger 68
SANGER — The Sanger Lady Indians were not able to come out on top of their shootout with Peaster on Monday, landing just short at 75-68.
While they might have been outscored in the first half, Sanger held their own with 17 points in the first quarter and another 21 in the second as they trailed 42-38. The Lady Indians did outscore Peaster 18-16 in the third, before a 12-point fourth did them in for the loss.
Bella Ringenberg was spectacular with 22 points in the loss while Lexi Martin and Chloe Malone each picked up 13 points.
Ponder 58, Lake Dallas 46
CORINTH — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons could not recover from a huge Plano West first half, as they were downed 58-46 on the road.
Lake Dallas held their own in the first quarter, trailing just 22-14 at its conclusion. However, the Lady Falcons mustered just eight points in the second quarter, forcing them to look up at a 43-22 deficit at the half.
Jorja Elliot gave a 19-point performance for Lake Dallas in the loss.
Saturday
The Colony 43, Denton 27
It was a tough night for the Denton Lady Broncos in their matchup with The Colony on Saturday, as they were bested 43-27.
For the Lady Broncos, they were stymied for just eight points in the first half, causing them to trail 20-8 at halftime. Denton showed life in the second half with nine points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth.
Seimone Griffin was the top scorer for Denton with 15 points.
Sanger 47, Lebanon Trail 32
FRISCO — A solid offensive performance for the Sanger Lady Indians was key to their 47-32 victory over Lebanon Trail on Saturday.
Sanger was all over Lebanon Trail in the first half with 27 points compared to their 17. The Lady Indians kept distance between themselves and their opponent in the second half with 20 combined points.
Bella Ringenberg led the way on offense for the Lady Indians with 16 points while Lexi Martin added 10.
Ponder 55, Graham 38
After overcoming an abysmal first quarter, the Ponder Lady Lions recovered in their contest with Graham to take a 55-38 win thanks to a huge fourth quarter.
The Lady Lions scored just four points in the first quarter before picking up the tempo in the second with 14 points, trailing 17-14 at the break. Ponder exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring Graham 25-7 to seal the win.
Tate Wells tallied 17 points for Ponder in the win while Kassi Ballard and Karly Ivy racked up 10 points each.