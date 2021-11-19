BROCK — Argyle improved to 10-0 on its season, winning the Brock Tournament with wins over Liberty Christian (59-28) and Fort Worth Trimble Tech (80-51) on Friday.
Friday’s wins followed wins over Graham and Aledo on Thursday to open the tournament.
Caroline Lyles led Argyle with 23 points in the game against Liberty Christian, scoring 10 of her team’s 12 points in the first quarter.
In the day’s second game, Madi Lumsden led the Lady Eagles with 22, followed by Mallory Millington with 14 and Savannah Bennet with 12.
Krum gets two tourney wins
CRANDALL — Krum knocked off Frisco Centennial 55-46 and Hallsville 53-42 on Friday.
Krum (5-3) outscored Centennial a combined 28-16 in the second and fourth quarters to pull away in the first game. Karlee Hastings scored 13, Genesis Martinez had 11 and Ashlyn Baker added 10 to lead the Lady Bobcats.
In the second game of the day, Krum outscored Hallsville 33-19 in the second half to erase a 23-20 halftime defiict.
Hastings led the way with 20, Ashlyn Baker scored 14 and Gracie Hunter contributed with 12.
Denton drops pair at tourney
CARROLLTON — Denton fell to Everman 40-25 and Keller 54-35 to open the Carrollton Ranchview Tournament on Friday.
To open, Denton (3-6) scored only four points in the first half against Everman and had just 10 by the end of the third quarter.
Seimone Griffin led the team with 11 in the first game.
Against Keller, the early offensive woes continued as the Lady Broncos registered only eight first half points and trailed 30-8.
Griffin once again led the team in scoring with 15, followed by Maggie Wainscott with seven.
Fort Worth Boswell 54, Lake Dallas 45
Lake Dallas fell to 4-3 on the year with a 53-45 setback to Fort Worth Boswell on Friday.
Jorja Elliot led the Lady Falcons with 21 points, as Lake Dallas trailed by 11 after the first quarter and 40-22 at halftime.
Camryn Richardson scored six and ShaDiamond Wilson added five for Lake Dallas.
Sanger 54, Dodd City 32
SANGER — Sanger continued its perfect start to the season with a dominating 54-32 win over Dodd City on Friday.
Bella Ringenberg and Carly Schmucker combined for 31 to lead the Lady Indians (5-0) in the win. Sanger led only 24-16 at the half but outscored Dodd City 21-6 in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.
Elaine Pomeroy scored eight, Lexi Martin added seven and Samantha Hydock chipped in with five for Sanger.
Ponder 72, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian Academy 43
PONDER — Tate Wells scored 23 and Kassi Ballard and Kenzie Crider each added 16 to lead Ponder to a 72-43 win over Cedar Hill Trinity Christian Academy on Friday night.
Ponder (4-4) started strong and held a 22-13 lead after the first quarter and continued to increase it throughout the game, leading 36-21 at the half and 57-34 after three quarters.
Marlee Moynagh added seven for Ponder and Devyn Weiland scored four.
Ponder takes on Lake Dallas at 11:15 a.m. at home on Tuesday.