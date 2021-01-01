ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles came away with an impressive victory over Dallas Bishop Lynch on Wednesday, taking down the Lady Friars in a 47-46 nail-biter.
The Lady Eagles were hot out of the gate with a 15-point first quarter before stumbling to just six points in the second quarter, though they held a 21-17 lead at the break. Argyle came back with 13 points in the third quarter and another 13 in the fourth to hold off Bishop Lynch.
Bailey Timmons had 15 points for Argyle in the win while Gabby Campbell had 10 points as well.
Argyle is 9-6 on the season and 1-1 in district. The Lady Eagles will host Krum on Saturday.
Wednesday
Liberty Christian 57, Lake Dallas 50
ARGYLE — It was a tough game for the Lake Dallas on Wednesday against Liberty Christian, as the Lady Falcons saw their offense sputter in a couple of quarters that led to their defeat 57-50.
Lake Dallas had just eight points in the first quarter before breaking out for an 18-point second quarter for the 26-25 lead at halftime. The wheels came off for the Lady Falcons in the third quarter with Liberty outscoring them 20-9. Lake Dallas also had 15 points in the fourth quarter.
Jorja Elliot and Mackenzie Buss teamed up to lead the attack for Lake Dallas with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
The Lady Falcons are still in excellent shape despite the loss with a 3-0 district mark and an 11-5 overall record.
Thursday
Ponder 81, Paradise 26
PARADISE — A dominating season continued for the Ponder Lady Lions with their 81-26 blowout win against Paradise on Thursday.
The Lady Lions blew the doors off in just the first quarter with 24 points along with 20 points in the second quarter, for a 44-9 lead at the half. Ponder scored a combined 37 points in the second half.
Kassi Ballard led Ponder with 20 points, while Tate Wells had 19 points and Karly Ivy had 15.
Ponder is a marvelous 15-2 this year and 5-0 in district with a game against Bridgeport at home Saturday.
Friday
Braswell 53, McKinney 45
LITTLE ELM — The Lady Bengals completed their comeback against McKinney on Friday on the road, as Braswell used a 19-point fourth quarter to take a 53-45 victory.
Braswell had only nine points in the first quarter and 10 points in the second quarter and trailed 26-19 at the midway point. The Lady Bengals found their momentum with a 15-point third in addition to the 19-point fourth to help lift them to the win.
Alisa Williams led Braswell with 22 points while Jazmyne Jackson had a 16-point day.
Sanger 55, Celina 44
CELINA — Though it was a slow start for Sanger on Friday against Celina, the Lady Indians were able to find their footing offensively to capture a 55-44 win.
The Lady Indians mustered just six points in the opening quarter before turning it around with a 19-point second quarter to narrow Celina’s halftime lead to 28-25. Sanger outscored Celina by more than 10 points in the second half to rally for the victory.
Chloe Malone had a 21-point day for Sanger while Abby Odom and Lexi Martin combined for 17 points.
Sanger is a strong 11-4 overall and 4-1 in their district meetings.
They will head to Gainesville on Tuesday.