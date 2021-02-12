The Argyle Lady Eagles took care of their business on Friday afternoon in their showdown with Benbrook by blasting their way to the Class 4A Region I bi-district title for a final score of 90-34.
Argyle was on fire straight out of the chute to start the game on offense with 20 points in the first quarter followed by another 22 points in the second to give themselves a nice 42-21 advantage at the midway point. The points kept coming for the Lady Eagles in the second half as they racked up a 20-point third and a 29-point fourth to seal the victory.
Bailey Timmons was unstoppable for Argyle with a whopping 29 points while Ashlin Crabtree put up 18 points with Gabby Campbell coming in with 17.
With the win, Argyle will play the winner of Graham and Lampasas in the area round.
Krum 60, Dunbar 35
A strong offensive night for the Krum Lady Bobcats was the key in their Friday night contest with Dunbar en route to a 60-35 bi-district title win.
It was a tight ballgame throughout the first half as the Lady Bobcats had a pair of 11-point quarters to lead just 22-21 at the break. Krum busted it open in the second half, however, with a pair of 19-point quarters while holding Dunbar to just 14 points total.
Genesis Martinez set the pace for Krum offensively with 16 points, while Mary Doyle and Jacey Oster combined for 22 points.
Kennedale 58, Aubrey 50
GRAPEVINE — Despite a very nice season for the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals, they saw it draw to a close at the hands of Kennedale on Friday as they were eliminated in the bi-district round 58-50.
The Lady Chaps got out to a solid start on offense with a 13-point opening quarter and 14 points in the second, trailing just 29-27 at the half.
Aubrey came out of the break flat with just eight points in the third quarter before regaining their footing with 15 points in the fourth, but still came up short.
June Chatterley did her part for Aubrey with 19 points while Abby Hammett tallied 11.