Krum — The Krum Lady Bobcats collected their first win of the season against Grapevine on Tuesday evening, edging them in 57-56 thriller.
Offensively, the Lady Bobcats jumped out to quick 15-11 lead after the first quarter before tacking on another 14 points for a narrow 29-26 lead at the break. However, Krum found themselves on the ropes in the second half as they were outscored 30-28 despite hanging on for the win.
Mary Doyle and Ashlyn Baker led the offense for Krum with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Lady Bobcats move to 1-1 overall on the young season and travel to take on Grandview on Friday.
Lake Dallas 51, Frisco Memorial 36
CORINTH — In convincing fashion, the Lake Dallas Lady Falcons got their second win in their early season contest over Frisco Memorial at home 51-36.
It was a defensive clinic by the Lady Falcons in the ballgame, holding Frisco Memorial to just 11 points in the first half while putting up 18 points of their own during that time. Lake Dallas cranked up the offense in the second half with a 15-point third and 18-point fourth to seal the game.
Mackenzie Buss was excellent in the win with a 21-point performance.
Lake Dallas improves to 2-1 on the year and will face The Colony next Tuesday.
Decatur 58, Ponder 55
DECATUR — It was a tough loss for the Ponder Lady Lions on Tuesday against Decatur as they fell in three overtimes by a final score of 58-55.
The Lady Lions were hobbled by an inconsistent offense throughout the game, scoring just 23 points in the first half, though they found themselves tied at halftime. Ponder would yet again tie with Decatur at the end of regulation. In the three overtimes, Ponder was outscored 18-15.
Tate Wells finished the night with 10 points for the Lady Lions with Karly Ivy scoring 10 points as well.
Ponder is now 1-1 on the year and will host Breckenridge on Friday.
Gunter 44, Argyle 43
GUNTER — The Argyle Lady Eagles came up short in their contest with Gunter on the road Tuesday night, losing a tough one by the score of 44-43.
Argyle got out to a nice start offensively with a 9-6 lead after the first before Gunter put up 15 points in the second quarter to Argyle’s five, causing them to trail 21-1 at halftime. The Lady Eagles roared back in the second half with 12 points in the third and 17 points in the fourth, though it was not enough to complete the comeback.
Bailey Timmons was sensational with a 24-point night for Argyle in the loss.
After the loss, the Lady Eagles are still just 1-1 early on in the campaign and will face Rockwall-Heath on Friday.