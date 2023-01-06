District play is now officially underway for every Denton-area girls basketball team after Friday's games.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down all of Friday's area girls basketball results below.
Braswell 54, Prosper 38
The Lady Bengals continued their strong start to district play with a comfortable win over Prosper.
Forwards Torie Sevier and Yves Cox anchored the scoring effort down low. Sevier posted a game-high 19 points while Cox chipped in 16 points as the pair combined for nearly 65% of Braswell's (19-4, 4-1 in district) scoring on the night.
Allen 55, Guyer 34
The Lady Wildcats suffered their second straight district defeat Friday in a home matchup with Allen.
The contest was tied 12-12 after a quarter, but the Eagles built up a 26-20 halftime lead and controlled the final two quarters.
Raina Akbar led Guyer's (10-8, 3-2) scoring effort with 11 points. Amaya Langford added eight points while Kaylie Morgan posted six. Mariah Watson and Lauryn Stephens chipped in four apiece.
Argyle 41, Ryan 21
The Lady Raiders' perfect start to district play ended Friday as they fell to the district favorite Lady Eagles in a Denton-area showdown.
Argyle (21-3, 5-0) led 4-2 after a low-scoring first quarter, extending its edge to 27-19 by the end of the third quarter and winning the final frame 14-12 to seal the deal.
Janiah Allen-Taylor led Ryan (18-5, 4-1) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Aspen Hicks added six points and nine rebounds as A'Rosha Reed scored the squad's other two points.
Denton High 31, Grapevine 24
The Lady Broncos notched their second district win of the season in a low-scoring affair against Grapevine. They held a narrow 21-20 lead after three quarters before winning the final frame 10-4 to come out on top.
Maggie Wainscott led all scorers with 17 points to help lead Denton High (13-11, 2-3) to victory. Matayia Rayson chipped in five points while Seimone Griffin and Kennady Alexander added four apiece.
Colleyville Heritage 49, Lake Dallas 39
The Lady Falcons fell below .500 in district play with a tough loss to Colleyville Heritage.
They trailed 25-15 at halftime before rallying to a six-point deficit heading into the final frame, which Colleyville Heritage won 10-6 to seal the victory.
Lake Dallas' (12-13, 2-3) scoring effort was led by 15 points from Dylan Koele. Diamond Wilson added 10 points while Camryn Richardson had six. Cassidy Corley and Altyn Bartley posted four apiece.
Frisco Panther Creek 48, Aubrey 28
The Lady Chaparrals dropped their district opener Friday night. They trailed 22-10 at halftime, rallying to just a 24-23 hole after three quarters before Panther Creek dominated the final frame 24-5.
Kynadi Hall led Aubrey (10-13, 0-1) with nine points. Abby Hammett added seven points as Meagan Szostek chipped in four and Abby Buxton had three.
Krum 57, Fort Worth Castleberry 25
The LadyCats opened district play with a resounding victory over FW Castleberry. They broke away to a 38-13 lead by halftime and controlled the rest of the way.
Baylee Button led all scorers with 16 points to pace Krum (15-10, 1-0). Gracie Hunter added 14 points while Arianna Criss had 13. Kyra Anders notched five points.
Sanger 80, Wichita Falls 19
The Class 4A No. 12-ranked Lady Indians rolled past Wichita Falls in a lopsided 61-point victory to open district play.
Sanger (19-5, 1-0) also honored senior forward Carly Schmucker and head coach Derek Hilliard for previously reaching a pair of milestones in a ceremony after the game.
Schmucker received a commemorative ball for surpassing 1,000 career points earlier this season. Hilliard also received a commemorative ball, his for eclipsing 100 career wins.
Paradise 65, Pilot Point 11
The Lady Cats suffered their fifth straight district defeat in a lopsided loss to Paradise.
Pilot Point (1-23, 0-5) continues district play Tuesday at Callisburg.
Liberty Christian 67, Southwest Christian 40
The Lady Warriors opened district play with a commanding victory over Southwest Christian School. They led 32-12 by halftime and controlled the rest of the way.
Liberty Christian (17-5, 1-0) was led as usual by star player Emma Kay Martin, who finished with 28 points. Lauren Ullrich chipped in 12 points while Liz Egger and Austen Goodgion added eight points apiece.
