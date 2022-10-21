Several other area squads have key matchups tonight as well. The Denton Record-Chronicle explores keys to four of the biggest matchups below, all of which will be covered live by Record-Chronicle writers.
Ryan (4-2, 4-1) vs. Aledo (6-2, 6-0)
Before the season even began, it was clear that the Raiders' showdown with the Bearcats would be one of the biggest matchups of the season in District 3-5 DI. The teams entered the season ranked Nos. 2 and 3 respectively in all of 5A-DII, after all.
The matchup will indeed hold great importance, though perhaps not in the way that was expected. A pair of rare regular season losses have left Ryan in unfamiliar territory with several teams ahead of it in the district title race, while Aledo lost a pair of nondistrict games before getting on a roll to lead the race.
Injuries to starting quarterback Khalon Davis and starting running back Kalib Hicks leave their statuses for the game uncertain at this point. Wide receiver Jordyn Bailey and backup quarterback Brody Quillin took over at those spots last week and could play key roles once again.
Either way, offensive production will be key for the Raiders after posting just 16 points and failing to convert on several key short-yardage situations in their loss to Burleson Centennial (6-1, 4-1). Putting up points will be no small task against a Bearcat defense that's allowing just 12.5 points per game in district play.
Argyle (7-0, 3-0) vs. Frisco Independence (7-0, 3-0)
The Eagles have played in marquee matchups time and time again this fall and found a way to come out on top each time. They knocked off three of Class 5A Division II's preseason top 15 teams during nondistrict play alone to take over the No. 1 ranking in the classification.
Over the last two weeks, Argyle has also battled past a pair of previously unbeaten teams in Lake Dallas (6-1, 2-1) and Frisco Emerson (7-1, 3-1) to maintain a tie for the District 3-5A DII lead.
Knocking off Independence would clear the last major hurdle for the Eagles to take the district championship. At that point, it would take a shocking two-game skid against Denton (4-4, 2-2) and Carrollton Creekview (0-8, 0-4) for Argyle to miss out on the title.
Breaking through what has been a stout Independence defense will be key in the contest. The Knights have allowed more than 16 points just once all season and are surrendering an average of 15.3 points per game overall. Establishing a typically steady run game will once again be key to the Eagles finding offensive success.
Lake Dallas (6-1, 3-1) vs. Frisco Emerson (7-1, 3-1)
Staying in 3-5A DII, the Falcons also face one of the district's playoff contenders Friday night in the Mavericks.
Lake Dallas is coming off its bye after sustaining its first loss of the season to Argyle, which stopped the Falcons' best start since 2007 one game short of tying their best-ever start. There is plenty left to be achieved this fall, though, with tough matchups remaining against Emerson and Independence the next two weeks.
Wins in each of the of the next two would guarantee Lake Dallas' first playoff appearance since 2018. Lose one or both, however, and the regular season finale against Denton becomes a decider for the district's fourth playoff spot.
A first-year program, Emerson enters the contest after suffering its first-ever loss to Argyle two weeks ago before its bye. Taking care of the ball will be key for the Falcons to come out on top after committing 11 combined turnovers in their last two games, bringing their season tally up to 11 fumbles lost in seven games.
Sanger (5-2, 1-2) vs. Aubrey (6-2, 4-0)
The lone battle between two area squads this week brings plenty of playoff implications with it.
For the Chaparrals, a win would lock up their second district championship in the last three years due to head-to-head wins against any remaining team able to reach five district victories. The Indians, currently fourth in District 5-4A DII, need to keep racking up wins to stay ahead of Bridgeport (4-3, 1-2) and others for the final playoff spot.
Both teams enter the contest coming off wins over area foe Krum, Sanger's a 35-28 victory two weeks ago before its bye while Aubrey beat the Bobcats 47-19 last Friday. The Chaps will certainly be favorites as the No. 10-ranked team in all of 4A DII, but anything can happen in an area rivalry.
One of the biggest keys to the contest will be how well the Indians can limit Aubrey's run game. The Chaps' Slot-T offense has thrived during their five-game win streak and will almost certainly be crucial to their offense once again.
