Updated: January 9, 2022 @ 11:40 am
Denton's Seimone Griffin (35) and head coach A'traviya Thomas yell out directions during the last minutes of their game as the Lady Broncos beat Justin Northwest 44-42 on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
This story has been updated to remove an incorrect final score from the Guyer girl's basketball team's game against McKinney Boyd.
McKINNEY — Guyer held off McKinney Boyd 61-60 on Friday night to remain unscathed in district play.
KyeRon Lindsay scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Wildcats (21-3, 3-0 district), who jumped out to a 19-7 lead.
Guyer freshman Jeremiah Green added 16 points.
The Bengals used a 20-5 second quarter to get past Prosper in a Class 6A district road game on Friday.
Malik Conley and Dylan Smith each scored 12 points to lead Braswell (16-7, 1-2) past Prosper (12-12, 0-2).
Hayes Hutcherson scored 21 points and Tyler Long added 19 points to pace the Lions (18-3, 3-0) at home Friday in a Class 3A district win over Paradise (12-12, 1-1).
Jorja Elliot and Mackenzie Buss combined for 23 points to help the Falcons (20-4, 5-0) remain undefeated in district play.
Maggie Wainscot and Seimone Griffin combined for 35 points on Friday to help the Broncos (11-13, 1-4) edge Justin Northwest (14-7, 3-2) in district play.
Castleberry (10-13, 1-3) failed to reach double figures against Class 4A's top-ranked squad on Friday.
Argyle (23-0, 4-0) breezed past its district foe Tuesday, an effort led by Ashlin Crabtree (17 points) and Madi Lumsden (15 points).
Lexi Martin scored 19 points and UT-Arlington commit Bella Ringenberg added for 15th-ranked Sanger (19-4, 4-0) in a Friday district home win over Melissa (12-13, 2-1).
Tate Wells poured in 30 points to help the Lions (12-11, 5-0) coast past Paradise (12-11, 3-2) at home Friday in district play.
Wells also scored 33 points in a 83-10 win over Callisburg on Tuesday.
Despite Jadyn Fife's game-high 29 points, Liberty Chrstian (20-7, 0-1) dropped its league opener on the road Friday against Nolan.