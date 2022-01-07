This story has been updated to remove an incorrect final score from the Guyer girl's basketball team's game against McKinney Boyd.

McKINNEY — Guyer held off McKinney Boyd 61-60 on Friday night to remain unscathed in district play.

KyeRon Lindsay scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Wildcats (21-3, 3-0 district), who jumped out to a 19-7 lead.

Guyer freshman Jeremiah Green added 16 points. 

Braswell 56, Prosper 40

The Bengals used a 20-5 second quarter to get past Prosper in a Class 6A district road game on Friday.

Malik Conley and Dylan Smith each scored 12 points to lead Braswell (16-7, 1-2) past Prosper (12-12, 0-2).

Ponder 65, Paradise 50

Hayes Hutcherson scored 21 points and Tyler Long added 19 points to pace the Lions (18-3, 3-0) at home Friday in a Class 3A district win over Paradise (12-12, 1-1).

GIRLS

Lake Dallas 37, Grapevine 34

Jorja Elliot and Mackenzie Buss combined for 23 points to help the Falcons (20-4, 5-0) remain undefeated in district play.

Denton's Seimone Griffin (35) and head coach A'traviya Thomas yell out directions during the last minutes of their game as the Lady Broncos beat Justin Northwest 44-42 on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Denton 44, Justin Northwest 42

Maggie Wainscot and Seimone Griffin combined for 35 points on Friday to help the Broncos (11-13, 1-4) edge Justin Northwest (14-7, 3-2) in district play.

Argyle 82, Castleberry 8

Castleberry (10-13, 1-3) failed to reach double figures against Class 4A's top-ranked squad on Friday.

Argyle (23-0, 4-0) breezed past its district foe Tuesday, an effort led by Ashlin Crabtree (17 points) and Madi Lumsden (15 points).

Sanger 39, Melissa 25

Lexi Martin scored 19 points and UT-Arlington commit Bella Ringenberg added for 15th-ranked Sanger (19-4, 4-0) in a Friday district home win over Melissa (12-13, 2-1).

Ponder 61, Paradise 25

Tate Wells poured in 30 points to help the Lions (12-11, 5-0) coast past Paradise (12-11, 3-2) at home Friday in district play.

Wells also scored 33 points in a 83-10 win over Callisburg on Tuesday.

Nolan 50, Liberty Christian 49 (OT)

Despite Jadyn Fife's game-high 29 points, Liberty Chrstian (20-7, 0-1) dropped its league opener on the road Friday against Nolan.

